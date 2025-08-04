Coop Pronto customers no longer have to rely on the staff on site when buying alcohol. Symbolbild: Keystone

Coop Pronto is introducing an ID scan that allows customers to confirm their age themselves when buying beer and wine. The Blue Cross expresses concerns.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Coop Pronto enables the purchase of alcoholic beverages at self-checkout tills by means of age verification via ID scan.

The innovation was introduced in all 331 stores at the beginning of the year.

The Blue Cross warns against inadequate protection of minors. Show more

In future, anyone buying alcoholic drinks at Coop Pronto will no longer have to rely on staff. Customers can now confirm their age themselves by scanning their ID cards at the self-checkout tills, as reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper.

This innovation is intended to speed up the shopping process and offer customers more autonomy. The new option was rolled out in all 331 stores at the beginning of the year, according to Coop spokesperson Tim Sommer. Staff have the option of activating this option at the self-checkout tills during peak times.

The Blue Cross, an organization that works to prevent alcohol abuse, expressed concerns to the newspaper that the self-checkout system for proof of age may not be sufficient to ensure the protection of minors.

The organization calls for strict checks to continue to be carried out despite the new technology to prevent the sale of alcohol to minors.

