With the reduction in the reference interest rate, many tenants should soon be able to enjoy lower rents. (symbolic image) sda

Anyone requesting a rent reduction following the reduction in the reference interest rate could be in for a nasty surprise: According to the tenants' association, this may even lead to a rent increase in some cases. The reason is inflation.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The reference interest rate falls to 1.5 percent.

But not everyone will benefit from lower rents.

Landlords are allowed to offset inflation and, in some cases, cost increases Show more

Only some tenants are entitled to a rent reduction as a result of the reduction in the mortgage reference interest rate, explained the Swiss Tenants' Association.

Landlords are allowed to offset inflation and, in some cases, cost increases. "The high inflation in recent years has led to scenarios in which the landlord's compensation for inflation is higher than the tenant's entitlement to a reduction," said the association.

There has never been a situation like this before. It is unclear how many people are affected. However, the majority of tenants are not.

In the past, the association usually advised people to apply for a reduction without reservation, as a superfluous request had no disadvantages. This time the situation is different: a rent adjustment to the lower reference interest rate could lead to an increase.

Association advises precise clarification

The association recommends checking your own entitlement using a calculator or seeking advice before submitting a request for a reduction.

Tenants whose rent has not been adjusted since May 1, 2012 or who have had an adjustment or a new rental agreement since December 1, 2023 are likely to benefit. There is usually no reduction for tenants with rent adjustments between May 1, 2015 and December 1, 2023. In cases in between, it depends on the calculation of the cost increase.

Tenants must submit a written request for a reduction to the landlord, observing the notice period. The landlord has 30 days to respond. If they do not respond or refuse, tenants have a further 30 days to appeal to the arbitration authority. According to the association, landlords could also use the adjustment of the reference interest rate as an opportunity to increase the rent due to inflation.