The initiators behind the burqa ban were targeting religious face coverings in particular. Keystone

From January 1, 2025, people will no longer be allowed to cover their faces in public places in Switzerland. Fines of up to one thousand francs are envisaged for violations. This has been decided by the Federal Council.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss law implementing the ban on face coverings comes into force at the beginning of January 2025.

The ban applies not only to religious face veils, but also to hooligans and violent demonstrators.

However, there are numerous exceptions, such as for religious sites, carnival, protection from the cold or health and authorized demonstrations. Show more

It brought the corresponding law to implement the so-called burqa initiative into force at the beginning of the year. The corresponding ordinance will also apply from this date, according to a press release issued on Wednesday. Parliament adopted the bill to implement the popular initiative "Yes to the ban on face coverings" in September 2023.

The ban does not only apply to religious face veils. For example, the new law also covers hooligans or violent demonstrators who cover their faces.

However, there are numerous exceptions. Face coverings are still permitted in places of worship, at carnivals, to protect against the cold or for health protection. Authorities can also authorize face coverings at demonstrations if they are necessary to exercise the fundamental rights of freedom of expression and freedom of assembly.

SDA