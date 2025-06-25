As reported by the St. Gallen cantonal police early on Wednesday morning, the St. Gallen emergency call and control center received a report of a fire in an apartment building on Hauptstrasse shortly before midnight from residents. When the first emergency services arrived, the attic was already fully engulfed in flames, according to the police. A total of six residents from four apartments were rescued in time. They were examined on site by the rescue service and were uninjured.
Several regional fire departments with a total of around 75 members were deployed. They had to demolish parts of the roof in order to extinguish the fire completely. According to the police, extinguishing work is still ongoing. The damage to property amounted to several hundred thousand francs. The apartments are no longer habitable. The cause of the fire is still unknown. The public prosecutor's office of the Canton of St. Gallen has commissioned the Forensics Competence Center of the St. Gallen cantonal police to investigate the cause of the fire.