A man (34), a woman (43), a girl (14) and a boy (11) suffered extensive burns. The fire department rescued them and extinguished the fire. The police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Four people were seriously injured in an apartment fire in Pfäffikon ZH on Thursday night. According to the Zurich cantonal police, they had to be taken to hospital with extensive burns.

According to the police, residents reported the fire in an apartment building on Hittnauerstrasse shortly before midnight. The emergency services arrived at the scene to find four seriously injured people, some of whom had to be rescued using fire department ladders.

According to the police, the injured persons were a 34-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman as well as a 14-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy.

Hittnauerstrasse had to be closed by the Pfäffikon fire department traffic team in the area of the damage and traffic had to be diverted. The fire caused extensive property damage in the apartment on the third floor, presumably amounting to more than one hundred thousand francs. The cause of the fire is being investigated, it was reported.

