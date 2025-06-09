Everything will be new in June 2025: According to reports, Apple plans to unveil a completely new iPhone operating system on Monday. blue News is ticking live for you.

Sven Ziegler

The new iPhone operating system will feature a completely new design.

iOS 18 is to be followed by iOS 26 - Apple is relying on a new numbering system.

Everything you need to know For around 1.5 hours on Monday evening Swiss time, Apple's management team will present the innovations for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple's Vision Pro cyber glasses. As always, the focus this summer is not on new models, but on the software. Everything you need to know can be found in our summary.

That's it! Tim Cook says goodbye for today. Apple Now it's time for the developers. They can get to know the new functions of the Apple platforms in lessons throughout the week. And with that, Apple CEO Tim Cook takes his leave of the stage. blue News will provide a detailed summary shortly. Thank you for reading along.

8.27 pm More new features in iPadOS 26 An overview of all iPadOS 26 functions. Apple The iPad also gets a new Files function to find files even better. There are also new functions for influencers, for example to record podcasts.

8.20 pm New menu bar iPadOS 26 introduces a menu bar on the iPad. Apple There is also a new menu bar on the iPad. This looks very much like a laptop, which is how you should use the iPad in future. However, Apple promises that you can continue to use the iPad as before and simply leave out the new functions.

Now it's all about the iPad Multiple apps can be opened with iPadOS 26. Apple Next up: iPad OS, the operating system for the Apple tablet. This also gets a new design. Finally, you can also work with windows and open many apps next to each other, just like on a computer.

8.12 p.m. Now it's all about Apple's cyber glasses visionOS brings several new features, such as new widgets. Apple We continue with visionOS. The system is the basis for Vision Pro, Apple's cyber glasses, which are not available to buy in Switzerland. However, the visionOS design forms the basis for the new iPhone design. visionOS brings new widgets and reworks personas, as Apple calls artificial avatars.

8.07 p.m. Focus on AI An overview of all macOS Tahoe functions. Apple macOS Tahoe is also getting a major gaming update. However, the focus of this update is clearly on AI.

8.03 pm Spotlight becomes intelligent. Emails can be sent directly from Spotlight. Apple Apple is bringing AI even deeper into the Mac. Spotlight, the search function, is getting a major update. In future, it will be possible to do things like send short emails or create a reminder directly in Spotlight. Apple promises even more efficiency.

7.59 pm Even more synchronization with the iPhone Phone calls can now be started directly on the Mac. The Phone app is also coming to the Mac and will be synchronized with the iPhone. Live activities, such as the order status or a flight, are also transferred directly to the Mac. This should make working with Mac and iPhone even easier.

7.56 pm Moving on to macOS macOS Tahoe brings a new design for the Mac. Apple Next up is macOS, the operating system for Mac computers. First we'll talk about the name of the new system - it's a running joke in the Apple community. The new system is called macOS Tahoe, named after a lake in California. macOS also gets a new design.

7.54 pm Apple TV gets profiles tvOS 26 gets profiles for more customization. Apple Apple TV gets profiles. This means that every user will see exactly the shows and apps that are relevant to him or her. We are familiar with this from apps such as Netflix and it proves to be practical in everyday life. It will be exciting to see how Apple implements this new function.

7.51 pm tvOS also gets a lighter design tvOS 26 is also to receive a new, lighter design. Apple It continues with tvOS 26, which also has a new design. Apple promises that this will distract less from the content.

7.49 pm Operation is being revised The new functions of WatchOS 26. Apple Basic operating functions are also being revised on the Watch. For example, the watch will intelligently recognize when you want to start a workout in Fitness. Or a new function that allows you to simply make notifications disappear with a quick twist of the arm.

Continue with WatchOS Workout Buddy brings a new fitness function to the Watch. Apple Now it's on to WatchOS. The Apple Watch is also getting a new design. The Workout app will motivate users to exercise even more in future - with a new feature called Workout Buddy. This voice is designed to motivate users during training sessions. However, the feature is only available in English for the time being.

Visual Intelligence Data can now be added directly to the calendar from a screenshot. Apple Apple is also revising Visual Intelligence. You can now also ask questions or find objects directly on the iPhone. In addition, the iPhone recognizes dates on screenshots or posters, for example, and adds them to the calendar. Other cell phones have already been able to do this for a while.

7.39 pm New gaming app iOS 26 brings a new gaming app to the iPhone. Apple Apple also wants to make further progress in gaming. That's why the tech giant is bringing a gaming app to the iPhone. This brings things like updates, challenges and an overview of what your friends are currently playing.

7.35 pm iPhone remembers routines The iPhone remembers users' favorite routes. Apple The iPhone learns new routines. For example, for routes. In future, the iPhone will remember which route you prefer to take to work and display it directly. Preferred stops, such as the local coffee shop, will also be displayed. Should something come up, such as heavy traffic, the iPhone will proactively offer an alternative route without having to start navigation.

7.30 p.m. New live translation New live translation functions are designed to make life easier. Apple There is now also a live translation function for calls and Facetime. This should always work, even if the other person doesn't have an iPhone. This could be really useful for people who travel a lot internationally, for example business travelers.

7.25 pm New telephone loop function The hold function in iOS 26 could be really useful. Apple In some moments, the iPhone is also used as a telephone. The new phone app can also do some really useful things: if you end up on hold in future, you can put it on hold automatically, continue working or go about your daily business. As soon as someone picks up on the other end, the iPhone automatically informs you. Practical - even if it remains to be seen whether this works in German.

7.21 pm CarPlay is also being revised CarPlay also has a new look. Apple Those who use CarPlay will also get a new design.

19.17 h iOS 26 The system is actually called iOS 26 - because it should take the iPhone through the year 2026, says Apple. This means that some numbers will be skipped from iOS 18, which was released last year.

7.16 pm Numerous adaptation options iOS 26 brings a completely new design to the iPhone. Apple A first look shows: The home screen can be customized very dynamically. We'll find out more about this in a moment.

7.13 pm Lots of transparency iOS 26 brings a completely new design to the iPhone. Screenshot The new design is not as smooth as was expected in advance. But there is a lot of transparency in the new design. According to Apple, the aim was to harmonize the interfaces of all Apple devices. The app icons now look similar on all devices. Apple calls the new design "Liquid Glass".

7.12 pm Now it's all about the design Federighi announces a radical redesign that could only have been imagined years ago. But now they are ready and can finally implement it.

7.08 pm Rare words First it's about artificial intelligence. And for once, Federighi is actually critical. More time is needed to integrate all the functions announced last year. The Apple executive is addressing criticism from the industry because Apple announced a lot of AI last year, but implemented very little. More will be announced in the coming year, Federighi promises.

7.04 pm Things are moving at breakneck speed Software boss Craig Federighi is doing laps in a Formula 1 car on the roof of Apple Park. This is, of course, advertising for the new F1 movie that will appear on Apple TV.

Hello from Cupertino! At 10 a.m. local time, i.e. 7 p.m. Swiss time, Apple's developer conference WWDC begins. The new iPhone operating system will also be presented. This is supposed to bring with it a radical new design. Will it really be that extreme? blue News will keep you up to date. Show more

Apple is preparing for one of its most significant design steps in recent years. As reported by "Bloomberg" and others, the technology company will completely redesign the iPhone system at the WWDC developer conference on June 9. The project bears the internal name "Solarium" - and stands for more than just a fresh coat of paint.

Details have already leaked out in advance: The new iOS interface will be strongly inspired by the Vision Pro cyber glasses. Transparent menu elements, milky glass-like surfaces and floating icons are intended to bring the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac closer together visually in future. A uniform look for the Apple ecosystem is the declared goal.

This is what iOS 26 should look like. Screenshot

Icons will be round - menus transparent

The visual change is massive: instead of the rectangular app icons that have been familiar for years, rounder symbols will dominate the picture in future. Buttons with a glass effect and translucent menu structures give the system a new lightness - both visually and functionally. A bold move that is reminiscent of the equally controversial redesign of iOS 7 in 2013.

Expectations of the design change are high - and risky. After all, iPhone users are considered to be particularly loyal, but also particularly sensitive to sudden changes. Overly radical changes could be met with rejection. At the same time, design is one of the most important reasons to buy in the premium segment - and Apple knows this too.