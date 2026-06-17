Apple CEO Tim Cook believes price increases are inevitable due to the AI boom. (File photo) Keystone

Apple will raise prices in response to rising memory chip costs driven by the AI boom.

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“Unfortunately, price increases are inevitable,” Apple CEO Tim Cook told the Wall Street Journal. For months now, the entire industry has been grappling with the fact that memory chip capacity is insufficient to keep up with the large-scale construction of data centers for artificial intelligence, causing prices to skyrocket accordingly.

Cook did not specify when, by how much, or for which products prices would be raised. The next major unveiling of new devices is expected in the fall, as usual, with the new generation of iPhones. According to the financial news service Bloomberg, Apple plans to expand its product lineup this year with a foldable iPhone.

Apple: Cost Increases Are Huge

Apple has so far been able to keep device prices for customers largely stable, thanks in part to long-term supply contracts. While the company is doing its best to cushion the “huge” cost increases and not pass them on to customers, this is no longer sustainable. Apple had already mentioned in recent months that rising memory costs might require countermeasures, thereby leaving the door open for price increases.

Some PC manufacturers and video game console providers have already raised their prices. Other major electronics retailers have also recently indicated that the cost increases for memory chips have reached a level that cannot be absorbed without raising prices for customers.

Memory chips from China?

While chip companies are expanding their capacity, this is a lengthy process in the industry. Furthermore, priority might be given to the types of memory required for data centers. Meanwhile, China has large state-subsidized memory manufacturers—but U.S. companies are likely subject to strict restrictions on collaborating with them. When asked whether regulations on this matter should be relaxed, Cook told the newspaper that, in his opinion, all options should be considered, adding: “I think we should keep an eye on the entire supply landscape.”