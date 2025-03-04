Apple will unveil new devices this week. Imago / Apple

Apple CEO Tim Cook is once again advertising new devices via X, leaving room for speculation. Two products in particular are in the spotlight.

Martin Abgottspon

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tim Cook's cryptic post on X triggers speculation among Apple fans.

The focus is on two possible devices: either a new iPad Air or a MacBook Air with the expected M4 chip.

The timing of the unveiling remains unclear, but many expect a presentation on Tuesday or Wednesday. Show more

Apple has long been known for announcing new devices in press releases. But in 2025, the company is increasingly relying on social media teasing. Back in February, Cook hinted at the iPhone 16e with a post on X. Now the next step follows: "This week", he writes and posts a gif with the sentence: "There is something in the air."

The allusion to the word "Air" suggests two product lines: the iPad Air or the MacBook Air. An iPhone with this name suffix is probably out of the question, as Apple traditionally only presents its smartphones in September and the iPhone 16e has only just been launched.

MacBook Air or iPad Air?

A new iPad Air would be a logical development. Since the launch of the iPad Pro with the M4 chip, the Air model has lost its position as a lighter and more compact alternative. A reorientation would therefore be obvious. But this is precisely where the problem lies: an iPad Air that is too powerful could further blur the boundaries with the Pro model, which Apple has so far managed to avoid. Greg Joswiak, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing at Apple, emphasized that the iPad Air should offer "Pro features at a lower price", but it seems unlikely that it will be too much of a step forward.

This is why the focus is increasingly on the MacBook Air. While the iMac, Mac Mini and MacBook Pro have already been equipped with the new M4 chip, the MacBook Air still runs on M3 processors. Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, one of the best-informed Apple insiders, also expects an update soon. In his "Power On" newsletter, he recently reported that Apple is slowing down sales of the current MacBook Air models - an indication of an imminent update.

The question of the specific date remains open. In the case of the iPhone 16e, Cook directly mentioned the day of the presentation, but this time there is no such indication. Possible dates would be Tuesday or Wednesday of this week.