Apple is reorganizing its supply routes due to Donald Trump's tariff crackdown. Hundreds of millions in additional costs will be incurred in this quarter alone. Apple does not venture a forecast for later.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Apple is expecting additional costs of 900 million dollars for the current quarter alone due to US President Donald Trump's import tariffs.

CEO Tim Cook did not venture a forecast for the period after that.

Following Trump's tariff announcements, Apple is in the process of rerouting deliveries in order to sell more devices in the US from countries such as India and Vietnam instead of China.

The majority of Apple devices are still built in huge factories in China. Show more

Apple is expecting additional costs of 900 million dollars for the current quarter alone due to US President Donald Trump's import tariffs. CEO Tim Cook did not venture a forecast for the period after that.

Following Trump's tariff announcements, Apple is in the process of rerouting deliveries in order to sell more devices in the US from countries such as India and Vietnam instead of China. According to media reports, the company is also in the process of significantly expanding production in India.

Around 50 percent of iPhones sold in the USA recently came from India - and in the coming months this will be the majority, said Cook. And with iPads, Mac computers and Apple watches, the Group will supply the US market almost exclusively from Vietnam.

Majority still produced in China

The majority of Apple devices are still built in huge factory facilities in China, even though the company has expanded production in other countries since bottlenecks due to Chinese Covid lockdowns. Market experts therefore believe that the consequences of Trump's tariff crackdown could be particularly serious for Apple.

China's Deputy Prime Minister He Lifeng (left) and Apple CEO Tim Cook on March 23, 2025 in Beijing: Cook is one of several US CEOs that China has been relying on - so far unsuccessfully - to avoid a major trade conflict. Image: Keystone/EPA/Xinhua/Liu Bin

Trump imposed additional import tariffs at the beginning of April. For goods from China, the tariffs added up to 145%, for Vietnam it was 46% and 26% in the case of India. However, Trump then suspended the additional tariffs for almost all countries for 90 days - even if a minimum levy of ten percent remained. Although he left the China tariffs in place, he temporarily exempted electronics such as smartphones and laptops from the additional 125%. At the same time, however, they could fall under future semiconductor tariffs. This mixed situation gives an idea of why Cook was not in a position to make a forecast.

When asked whether the tariffs could also lead to price increases, Cook said that the Group would continue to optimize its supply chain and inventories "as much as we can".

Were Americans stocking up on iPhones?

Analysts had speculated that US customers may have stocked up on iPhones in recent months out of fear of price increases. However, Cook said that Apple saw no evidence of such early purchases in the past quarter.

iPhone sales rose from 45.96 billion dollars in the same quarter of the previous year to 46.84 billion dollars. Analysts had expected around one billion dollars less on average. The iPhone is by far the most important Apple product and recently accounted for almost half of the company's business.

Better business in China

Overall, Group turnover rose by five percent year-on-year to 95.4 billion dollars. This was also above market expectations. On the bottom line, Apple earned 24.78 billion dollars after a profit of just under 23.64 billion dollars a year earlier.

Only in the services segment with revenues from the app and subscription business did Apple fall slightly short of analysts' expectations. The share price fell by around 3.8 percent in after-hours trading.

In the China region, where Apple also records sales in Taiwan and Hong Kong, revenue fell by around two percent year-on-year to 16 billion dollars. In the final quarter of 2024, however, there had still been a drop of eleven percent. Cook said that one reason for the improved performance was the government's economic aid for Chinese consumers. Analysts had not ruled out the possibility that the trade conflict could cause the Chinese to turn away from Apple products.