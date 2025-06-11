"We couldn't make it as reliable as quickly as we thought we could," Apple's software chief Craig Federighi told the Wall Street Journal about the AI Siri. (archive image) Keystone

For the first time, Apple has explained in more detail why a new version of the voice assistant Siri with artificial intelligence is a long time coming. The iPhone company did have working prototypes of the software.

"But we couldn't make them reliable as quickly as we thought," Apple's software boss Craig Federighi told the Wall Street Journal on the fringes of the company's own developer conference WWDC.

The iPhone company had announced a greatly improved Siri with artificial intelligence at WWDC 2024. Apple's plan is for the future Siri to be particularly helpful for users because the software has access to users' personal information and can be active across various apps. Very specific usage scenarios were already presented a year ago. However, in March, Apple announced that it would take longer for this to be implemented - estimated to be "next year".

No exact new date

"I would make this decision again," marketing boss Greg Jozwiak told the newspaper. He contradicted the claim that Apple did not even have a functioning AI Siri a year ago.

Federighi explained that internal use had shown that the software would not work reliably enough to be an Apple product if it left "well-trodden paths". When asked, he did not want to give a specific new date for the release of the AI Siri - because they wanted to have the problems under control first.

The core of "Apple Intelligence"

Rival Google, which develops the competing Android mobile operating system, is currently in the process of integrating its Gemini AI software into smartphones. It could play a similar role to the one Apple has in mind for Siri on iPhones. AI systems such as Gemini or ChatGPT from the developer company OpenAI make original voice assistance software such as Siri, Google Assistant or Amazon's Alexa look outdated.

Apple merged its AI offerings last year under the name "Apple Intelligence". Until now, the software has been able to reformulate and summarize texts and create new emoji from user descriptions, among other things. Last year, the company presented the new Siri as the heart of Apple.