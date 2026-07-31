Normally, this would be a "first-world problem": Apple underestimated demand for the iPhone. Amid the AI boom, even tech giants like the U.S. company are facing a shortage of chips.

Ahead of the expected launch of the next generation of iPhones, the U.S. tech giant Apple is struggling with shortages of key components.

The main problem right now is a shortage of production capacity for integrated circuit systems, which are at the heart of Apple devices such as iPhones and Mac computers, said CEO Tim Cook.

Cook, who is stepping down from his post in September after 15 years, admitted that Apple had underestimated demand for iPhones and Macs in recent months, despite already high sales forecasts.

In other years, this wouldn't have been too much of a problem—as a major customer, Apple has a lot of clout with suppliers. But right now, there is “less flexibility” than usual, Cook lamented during a conference call with analysts. As a result, there are serious supply bottlenecks and only limited options for taking countermeasures.

Chip production capacity is fully booked because, due to the booming artificial intelligence market, an enormous number of semiconductors are currently being ordered to accelerate the expansion of data centers.

This is the time of year when Apple traditionally ramps up production of new iPhone models in time for their fall launch.

As always, the company did not comment on whether new models of the phone would be unveiled in September again this year. Industry experts, however, are confident that this will be the case. According to information from the financial news service Bloomberg, the first foldable iPhone model is also set to hit the market this year.

Strong Quarter for the iPhone

In the past quarter, iPhone revenue rose by nearly 22 percent year-over-year to $54.25 billion (47 billion euros). The company thus exceeded analysts' average expectations.

According to market researchers, iPhone sales rose in the past quarter—and the average selling price is also likely to have been higher. The major manufacturers have long since stopped reporting their own sales figures.

The iPhone thus remains Apple's most important product, accounting for about half of the company's business. Overall, Apple's revenue rose 16 percent to just over $109.4 billion. Bottom line, net income increased by 27 percent to just under $29.8 billion.

According to Apple, this was also due in part to refunds of U.S. import duties that had already been recorded—refunds to which the company is entitled after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned several of President Donald Trump’s measures.

Despite growth in its services and business in China, Apple failed to meet analysts' even higher expectations. The stock fell by about 6 percent at one point during after-hours trading in the U.S.

Expensive memory chips

Like other computer manufacturers, Apple is struggling with the sharp rise in memory chip prices. Citing soaring costs, the company raised prices for several device categories a few weeks ago. iPhones were excluded from this price increase.

Cook pointed out that the DRAM memory market has only three major suppliers. “It would be good if there were more suppliers,” he said. Within the industry, this is interpreted as a call to allow Apple and other U.S. companies to purchase Chinese memory chips. However, there is resistance to this within the U.S. government due to the trade conflict between Washington and Beijing.

The quarter that ended in late June was Cook's last full quarter at the helm. He will hand over leadership of the company to John Ternus, the current head of hardware, in September.