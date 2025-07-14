Birch pollen allergy sufferers often cannot tolerate apples either, in addition to cross-reactive fruits such as kiwis, vegetables such as carrots or nuts. (archive picture) Keystone

There could soon be an oral form of treatment for a food allergy to apples that is often associated with a birch pollen allergy. Researchers have successfully clinically tested a "structured" consumption of fresh apples as an immunotherapy.

"Around 70 percent of patients with a birch pollen allergy develop a food pollen allergy, particularly to apples. To date, there is no standardized therapy for this cross-reactive allergy," wrote Bettina Müller from the Department of Dermatology, Venereology and Allergology at the Medical University of Innsbruck in the "Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology".

Increasing doses administered

In immunotherapy against allergies, in which tolerance is slowly achieved by administering increasing doses of the allergen to those affected, "allergy tablets" have been used for years in addition to regular injections. However, the Austrian researchers opted for a different strategy: "The aim was to investigate the effect of oral therapy with fresh apples on birch pollen food allergy syndrome to apples using a practicable treatment protocol with various widely available apple varieties."

First, the researchers tested 42 apple varieties for their allergen content using skin prick tests and provocation upon consumption. Subsequently, 36 patients consumed apples with increasing dosage and allergenicity over a period of twelve months. Side effects were documented weekly in a clinical diary. The experts described the clinical study as follows: "The effectiveness was checked before and after the therapy by means of oral provocation and prick tests with Golden Delicious apples.

The experience was good. "Oral immunotherapy with apples led to consistent and long-lasting tolerance to apples and significantly increased tolerance to other Bet v 1 cross-reactive foods," the summary states. This was also evident in the immunological parameters in the study of antibody classes (allergy-promoting or allergy-damping) in the blood of the test subjects. A potentially promising form of treatment for the cross-allergic complications of birch pollen allergy (main allergen: Bet v 1) was found.

A quarter to an apple a day

Birch pollen allergy sufferers often also cannot tolerate apples, as well as cross-reactive fruits such as kiwis, vegetables such as carrots or nuts. The proteins or fragments contained are apparently so similar to birch pollen allergens that the immune system can react in a similar way. The dosage regimen for treatment is simple. For example, a quarter of an apple a day can be increased to half an apple after two weeks and finally to a whole apple a day.

There is also a choice of apple varieties with different allergen concentrations: from summer to fall, for example, you could start with Granny Smith, while varieties such as Boskoop, Santana or the well-known Crown Prince Rudolf apples also have few allergens. From fall to spring, you could switch to varieties with a moderate allergen content (Pink Lady, Topaz, Jonagold, Elstar). Golden Delicious with a higher allergen concentration would then be an option for the season from spring to summer as part of a twelve-month therapy (alternatives: Gala, Braeburn, Kanzi).

The researchers emphasize the stable and long-lasting tolerance to apples and cross-reactive foods. In addition, the good safety profile, easy access and the possibility of simply completing this apple therapy at home. The study was funded by the European Union, the Austrian Science Fund FWF, the South Tyrolean Apple Consortium and the South Tyrolean Farmers' Association, among others.