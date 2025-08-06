Apple CEO Tim Cook disappointed Donald Trump because the company did not announce the production of iPhones in the USA. (archive image) Keystone

Under pressure from Donald Trump's policies, Apple is increasing its commitment to investments in the USA by 100 billion dollars. The money is to be used primarily to expand the production of components in the country over the next four years.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Apple had already announced US investments of 500 billion dollars in February. However, Trump is insisting that Apple should build the iPhone in the USA. Industry experts emphasize that this is hardly possible for many reasons. This is because the majority of the electronics industry's supply chains have shifted to Asia for decades.

Apple CEO Tim Cook also emphasized years ago that, unlike in countries such as China, it would not be possible to find enough skilled workers in the USA. One analyst estimated that an iPhone produced in the USA would cost around 3,500 dollars.

Apple announced that the company would be hiring 20,000 new employees in the USA in the coming years, primarily in research and development.