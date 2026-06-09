Apple is making a new attempt at artificial intelligence - but users in the EU are not getting access to many new functions on iPhones and iPads. The company criticizes the EU Commission. Keystone

Apple wants to reinvent Siri with artificial intelligence. But users in the European Union, of all places, have to stay outside for the time being. The company blames the EU rules for this - and is making an unusually harsh attack on Brussels.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Apple launches a new AI version of Siri, but excludes iPhone and iPad users in the EU for the time being.

The company accuses the EU of jeopardizing the privacy of European users with its regulations.

The new Siri is to become significantly more personal and be able to access information from users' everyday lives. Show more

Apple is accusing the EU Commission of jeopardizing the privacy of European users by demanding that its iPhones and iPads be completely open to AI assistants from other providers. Instead, the company decided not to make the new version of its Siri assistance software with artificial intelligence available on iPhones and iPads in the European Union.

European users will also be able to access it on Mac computers and the Vision Pro computer glasses. This is because the EU has not classified the US company as a "gatekeeper" with significant market power in these segments.

EU has rejected Apple's concerns

Apple had explained to the Commission the risks of "truly unrestricted" access by third-party assistants to the entire operating system and all information, said Head of Marketing Greg Jozwiak. "But they completely dismissed our concerns."

Apple had already submitted a concrete proposal for a technical solution last year, which, in the company's view, would have fulfilled the access requirements and at the same time safeguarded data protection. However, the Commission rejected it without considering it.

The EU Digital Markets Act (DMA) stipulates, among other things, that companies classified as gatekeepers must offer competitors the same access to their platforms as their own services. Apple argues that the new AI Siri has been implemented in such a privacy-friendly way that the company itself does not gain access to user information.

The Apple proposal for other providers envisages that their AI models would be able to fulfill user requests in a similar way, but would not retain any data. This plan is still on the table.

Useful through personalization

Apple presented the new Siri with artificial intelligence on Monday at its in-house developer conference WWDC. The software is intended to stand out from other AI offerings by being particularly deeply embedded in the lives of users.

Apple gives the following example of a question that can be asked of the new Siri: "What was the name of the podcast my sister recommended to me the other day?"

To answer this question, the software needs to know the email or text message in which the name of the podcast may have been mentioned, understand the conversation correctly - and first of all know who the sister is in the contacts. Another advantage of many offers from a single source: you can then ask Siri to play the podcast straight away.

Apple raises user expectations

"If this all works, it's the AI that people want," says industry expert Avi Greengart from the analysis company Techsponential. The caution is not unfounded: Apple originally announced a Siri with similar capabilities at WWDC two years ago.

However, the following year, the company had to admit that the software was not reliable enough. The technical basis was then rebuilt - including the use of AI models from rival Google. However, Apple emphasizes that the internet giant does not have access to user data.

Analyst Francisco Jeronimo from the market research firm IDC sees the new AI Siri as a strategic move for Apple: it could become the new way in which users interact with iPhones and future device categories from the company. At the same time, however, Apple must now also meet user expectations: Customers will rate Siri according to whether it understands them and whether the personalization feels useful and not intrusive.

An app for Siri

For the first time, Siri, which came onto iPhones around 15 years ago as a voice assistant, will have its own app. In a recorded demonstration, Apple manager Mike Rockwell showed how the new Siri can search for the date of the next concert of a musician in the vicinity as well as information on ticket sales, create a reminder and then play one of her new songs on request.

Initially, the new AI Siri will only be available in English. Other languages will follow "quickly", said Head of Software Craig Federighi. Initially, there will be a test version of the new software for developers. The new programs and functions are traditionally introduced in the autumn.

While Apple struggled with the Siri problems, Google, as developer of the competing mobile operating system Android, and the big iPhone rival Samsung outbid each other with announcements of ever new AI assistance functions. In comparison, Apple seemed to be lagging behind - but customers didn't seem to care.

Sales of Apple devices continued to rise and, according to market researchers' calculations, the iPhone knocked Samsung off the smartphone throne after many years. Federighi also took a swipe at companies that were pursuing "AI in the name of AI" in a race without considering the interests of users.

Farewell round for CEO Cook

It is Tim Cook's last WWDC as CEO. In September, John Ternus, the top manager previously responsible for devices, will take over the reins.