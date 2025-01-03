Apple pays 95 million dollars in a privacy class action lawsuit. (archive image) KEYSTONE/DPA/ALEXANDER HEINL

Apple has agreed to a settlement of 95 million dollars in a data protection class action lawsuit. The case relates to conversations between users that were inadvertently recorded by Apple's voice assistant Siri and possibly overheard by employees.

In summer 2019, several media outlets reported that fragments of recordings of assistance software such as Amazon's Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple's Siri had been listened to and typed by humans for years in order to improve the quality of speech recognition.

Apple was confronted with a class action lawsuit, which is now to be settled out of court. Affected users must swear under oath that they accidentally activated Siri during a conversation that was supposed to be confidential or private.

As the news agency Bloomberg wrote on Friday, affected users living in the USA can expect compensation of up to 20 dollars per device for up to five Siri-enabled devices. The proposal still has to be approved by a judge.

The amount of the individual payouts depends on how many people claim the money. Since the total amount is capped at 95 million dollars (86 million Swiss francs), the plaintiffs may receive less than the maximum amount of 20 dollars per device.

Siri now asks for permission

The reason for the focus on Siri was a report in the Guardian in July 2019. The employee of an Apple service provider told the British newspaper that some of the recordings contained very private details. In the fall of 2019, Apple changed its quality assurance process and has since explicitly asked for permission for employees to listen to recordings afterwards.

Apple denied any wrongdoing or liability in the proceedings and emphasized that the agreement did not constitute an admission of guilt. The agreement serves to settle the legal dispute in order to avoid further costs and uncertainties. In the balance sheet of the extremely financially strong US company, the 95 million dollars would hardly make any difference.

According to the company, it attaches great importance to the protection of user data and uses this as a selling point to exclusively use its devices and programs.

In 2023, the US company Amazon agreed to pay more than 30 million dollars to the US Federal Trade Commission to settle a legal dispute over data protection violations with its door cameras and its digital assistant Alexa. In view of the huge advances in artificial intelligence (AI), voice assistants such as Alexa and Siri are likely to become much more important in the near future.