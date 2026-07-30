Apple reported strong growth in its iPhone business last quarter. Revenue rose nearly 22 percent year-over-year to $54.25 billion.

The company thus exceeded analysts' average expectations. The quarter that ended in late June was the last full quarter under the leadership of longtime CEO Tim Cook, who will hand over the reins to John Ternus, the current head of hardware, in September.

Overall, Apple's revenue rose by 16 percent to just over $109.4 billion. Net income increased by 27 percent to just under $29.8 billion.

According to Apple, this was also due in part to refunds of U.S. import duties that had already been recorded—refunds to which the company is entitled after some of President Donald Trump’s measures were overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Despite growth in its services and business in China, Apple fell short of analysts' even higher expectations. The stock briefly dropped by about 4 percent in after-hours trading in the U.S.