However, with a hefty price tag that has now reached just under 4,000 euros, the headset remains confined to a relatively small niche in the consumer market to this day. Apple doesn’t disclose exact sales figures, but one thing is clear: Only a few consumers have so far purchased the bulky headset to experience the world of spatial computing in their living rooms—and, for example, to be startled by 3D dinosaurs.

Disdained as a leisure activity—a success in the clinic

But while Apple has had to scale back its ambitions in the consumer market, the device is enjoying an astonishing triumph in a completely different arena: operating rooms around the world. The medical field is proving to be the market that is fully realizing the potential of smart glasses.

An episode from Saxony illustrates just how closely cutting-edge research in Germany is following this development. As early as October 2023, Leipzig-based engineer Ronny Grunert of the Fraunhofer Institute for Machine Tools and Forming Technology (IWU) sent an email directly to Apple CEO Tim Cook. Together with Prof. Dirk Winkler of Leipzig University Hospital, he had developed surgical navigation software that he wanted to present to Apple. The program projects high-resolution MRI and CT data as a three-dimensional map directly into the field of view of medical professionals in the operating room.

Tim Cook Responds to an Email from Leipzig

Two weeks later, a response arrived from Cupertino, which led to an invitation to visit the company’s U.S. headquarters. While there, the scientists from Leipzig were able to integrate their software into Vision Pro, participate in workshops with Apple’s computer scientists, and ultimately take home a device—which was not yet available in Germany at the time—for further research.

The extent to which this development has progressed was recently demonstrated at the First European Spatial Computing Healthcare Summit in Leipzig. Organized by Fraunhofer IWU and the University Hospital of Leipzig, this conference brought together surgeons, developers, and engineers to discuss the future of spatial computing in medicine. What was surprising was the technological consensus: While one might have expected a wide variety of hardware from different manufacturers at such a conference, the applications presented by these surgical pioneers ran exclusively on the Apple Vision Pro.

Smart glasses display a live image from inside the body

In the operating room, the glasses solve a fundamental logistical and ergonomic problem. Until now, during minimally invasive procedures, surgeons had to constantly turn their heads away from their own hands to look at external wall-mounted monitors. With Vision Pro, the high-resolution live stream from the endoscope or the patient’s three-dimensional anatomy appears directly in the surgeon’s natural field of view.

Professor David S. Baskin of Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas, is a renowned specialist in surgeries performed entirely through the nose. Instead of making an incision in the skin of the face or head from the outside, the doctor inserts tiny instruments and a small camera directly through the nostrils. This allows access to deep areas of the head—such as the sinuses or even the brain directly behind the nose—without leaving any visible scars.

Baskin has performed more than 5,000 endonasal procedures. In Leipzig, he said that the smart glasses had become indispensable to him after just two surgeries. Compared to working with wall-mounted monitors, the Vision Pro allows for a more comfortable posture. He also appreciates the ability to control the device solely through eye contact and hand gestures, which means he doesn’t have to touch any surfaces.

Study from California confirms theory from Leipzig

The theory put forward at the medical conference in Leipzig—that the Vision Pro represents a genuine advance in the operating room—has now been confirmed by a study from the United States. Researchers at the University of California, San Diego, examined 32 endoscopic procedures for blocked tear ducts. Surgeons who used the Vision Pro completed the procedures in an average of 34.4 minutes, while procedures using conventional monitor calibration took 42.7 minutes. This reduction of nearly 19 percent in treatment time was achieved without any complications, and surgeons also reported a noticeably lower level of physical and mental strain.

As impressive as the advances in surgery may be, the niche market in the operating room is no substitute for the billion-unit mass market Apple had hoped for. Even if thousands of hospitals worldwide were to equip their operating rooms with headsets in the future, that would still be a drop in the bucket economically compared to the hundreds of millions of iPhones or Apple Watches sold. The Vision Pro may set new standards as a specialized tool for medical professionals, but the dream of the next true “One More Thing” for the global consumer market remains a long way off.