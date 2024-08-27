Apple invites you to the keynote on September 9 at 7 pm. Imago

September is the time for new iPhones. On September 9, it's that time again. This time, however, the focus is likely to be on AI software even more than usual.

Apple is expected to unveil its next iPhone models in two weeks' time. The company is hosting a new product event at its headquarters in Cupertino on September 9. In addition to new iPhones, the next generation of the Apple Watch computer watch is traditionally presented at the September events. Apple itself remains tight-lipped until the end about what to expect.

The iPhone is by far the Group's most important product and generates around half of its revenue. It is also the basis for selling other products such as earphones and subscriptions to various services.

Traditionally, the new iPhones are equipped with faster chips and a better camera, among other things. According to information from the financial service Bloomberg, no fundamental design changes are expected for the iPhone 16 - but the more expensive Pro models could get larger displays. There have also been reports of an additional shutter button for the camera.

This year, Apple also wants to equip the devices with more new functions based on artificial intelligence than before. However, some of these will not initially be available in the EU. The company cites legal uncertainties due to the Digital Media Act (DMA), which sets rules for large platforms.

