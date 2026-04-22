Two restorers recover the charred Roman bread in Windisch AG. Keystone

Archaeologists have found a charred Roman loaf of bread in Windisch AG. According to a press release issued by the Canton of Aargau on Wednesday, this is a rarity. It looks like a small flatbread.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Archaeologists have discovered a charred Roman bread in Windisch AG, which is considered extremely rare.

The find, together with other discoveries, provides new insights into the earliest military camp at Vindonissa.

The excavations are part of a rescue excavation prior to a planned residential development. Show more

Archaeologists have found a charred Roman loaf of bread in Windisch AG. According to a press release issued by the Canton of Aargau on Wednesday, this is a rarity. It looks like a small flatbread.

The presumed pastry had a diameter of ten centimetres and was around three centimetres thick. After the excavation, it was uncovered in the restoration laboratory of the cantonal archaeology department. Further scientific analysis in a specialist laboratory in Vienna will reveal the composition of the bread.

According to the press release, Roman breads only survive if they are burnt, as was the case with bread from the bakery in Roman Pompeii. The finds are therefore extremely rare.

Traces of the first military camp found

The bread is not the only new find in Windisch. "The remains bear witness to the earliest troop camp in Vindonissa and its fortification system," the press release continues.

Specifically, evidence of a fortification was found in two places, "which must be older than the well-researched defense system of the legionary camp of the 1st century AD". Two parallel trenches with traces of posts attested to the course of a wood-earth wall.

The base of a pointed ditch was discovered to the south of this. This means that the size of the first Roman military camp at Vindonissa can now be estimated for the first time: The north-south extension is said to be almost 400 meters.

Tools and an oven also unearthed

Inside the older camp, a building with two groups of rooms in the same layout was found: two small rooms next to a large room with a fireplace.

At another location, evidence of craft activities at the time of the younger legionary camp was found. In addition, metal tools, forging waste, lance and projectile points and a clay oven were found.

A residential development is planned between Zürcherstrasse and Scheuergasse in Windisch on an area of around 4000 square meters. The building site is located southwest of the Roman legionary camp of Vindonissa. The cantonal archaeology department has been carrying out eleven months of rescue work since mid-August 2025. The archaeological remains are to be scientifically documented.