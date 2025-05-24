Is there actually a connection between the rising number of households with dogs and the falling birth rate in Western societies? PantherMedia / alpentarzan

Mom, dad, dog. Quite a few people care for their animal companions as if they were their own child. What's behind this?

Gabriela Beck

A dog in a tiny sweater, expensive premium food in a bowl, maybe even a mince pie for their birthday: dogs are often pampered like babies. The number of households with dogs is also high in Switzerland, while at the same time the birth rate is falling, as it is in many countries. Researchers have asked themselves: is there actually a connection?

More and more adults have hardly any contact with small children in their everyday lives, explain Hungarian researchers in the journal "European Psychologist". In Western and East Asian societies, pets are increasingly taking on the role of companions and dogs are largely seen as members of the family. "More and more owners even regard their dogs as their children."

Depending on the life situation, the dog takes on different roles, the researchers explain. Roommate or best friend for young single people, first child for newlyweds, playmate in families with small children or substitute for children who have moved out - and finally, helper against loneliness for widowed people.

The need to look after someone

It is assumed that humans have redirected their biological need to look after someone, which is actually geared towards children, towards animals. But why do dogs in particular so often take on the role of beloved furry baby?

In a way, it's not much different from a bunch of small children - with one difference: dogs need someone to look after them throughout their entire lifespan. IMAGO/Fotostand

The four-legged friends sometimes fulfill similar functions, explain Laura Gillet and Enikő Kubinyi from the Eötvös Loránd University of Budapest after evaluating various studies on the subject. "Dogs can form a similar bond with their caregivers as small children." And the role of being cared for may even be better fulfilled by a dog than a human. This is because babies and children become increasingly independent - dogs, on the other hand, need someone to look after them throughout their entire lifespan.

In addition, dogs, with their sometimes childlike characteristics, appeal to people's need to look after them. Many dog owners go to great lengths to care for their dog - sometimes sacrificing their own well-being for the sake of their pet. "This obvious devotion to pet dogs can be compared to the concept of intensive maternal care."

Not considered equal, at least according to surveys

According to Gillet and Kubinyi, it cannot be generalized that dogs are kept as a substitute for children. The decision to have a dog instead of a child is often made very consciously, with a clear view to the fact that there are significant differences in the relationship with a dog compared to a child. "In fact, according to several studies, many owners have decided to get dogs primarily because dogs are not like children."

Depending on the life situation, the dog takes on different roles - for example, as a substitute for children who have moved out. Waz FotoPool/Volker Herold

Another indication that many dog owners make a clear distinction between humans and animals is that they prioritize human life: Faced with the theoretical dilemma of having to choose between one human life and a hundred dog lives, most respondents would say they would want to save the human. This is even clearer when it comes to the life of a child.

The relationship with dogs is also culturally influenced, add Gillet and Kubiny. US owners refer to themselves as "mom" or "dad" of their animal "child" in front of friends or family. They tend to use more neutral terms with colleagues or strangers. In other countries, on the other hand, the relationship is generally much more distanced.