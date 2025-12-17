The digitalization of the signal boxes is intended to make the railroad network fit for the future - but according to a media report, the main contract is to go to the Japanese Hitachi Group. sda

According to a media report, SBB has once again awarded a major contract abroad. The Japanese company Hitachi is to digitize large parts of the interlocking system. SBB denies this.

Once again, an SBB contract is to go abroad. This is reported by CH Media, citing a photo published on Linkedin. The photo shows SBB CEO Vincent Ducrot shaking hands with Hitachi manager Kurt Sauerwein.

The Japanese rail technology group Hitachi Rail is celebrating winning a major contract to digitize the Swiss rail network. According to Hitachi, the order is worth up to 1.4 billion Swiss francs - the company calls it a "landmark project".

Specifically, it is to be a long-term framework agreement for digital interlocking technology. Over a period of around 20 years, Hitachi is to replace a large proportion of the interlockings, some of which date back to the 1950s.

According to CH Media, there was no official media release from SBB regarding the Linkedin post. However, SBB had already announced at the beginning of October that it had awarded framework contracts for interlockings worth CHF 1.4 billion to Hitachi, Siemens and Stadler Rail.

Originally, it was stated that one lot would go to Stadler. This statement was later qualified: All three providers can participate in the specific call-offs. According to CH Media, the latest communication from Hitachi now suggests that a large proportion will go to the Japanese company.

SBB says no contract has yet been awarded

SBB denies this: "No contract has yet been awarded, and it is not possible to say at this stage how large the individual contracts with the individual manufacturers will be," it says in a press release. Only the final contracts were signed with all three companies last week. In addition, the majority of the work will be carried out by all three manufacturers in Switzerland.

In November, it became known that SBB had placed an order for new double-decker trains with the German company Siemens. Stadler Rail subsequently lodged an appeal against this.