Will Tim Cook be replaced as Apple CEO in the next few months? Imago

Despite stellar figures, there are growing indications that Tim Cook will not be able to continue as CEO of Apple for much longer. A possible successor is already being discussed.

Martin Abgottspon

No time? blue News summarizes for you Apple's Board of Directors is intensifying its succession planning for CEO Tim Cook, despite the company's strong economic position.

John Ternus, Head of Hardware Development, is considered the most likely successor and stands for technological continuity and a focus on the future.

In view of missed opportunities in the AI sector, the strategic pressure on Apple is growing, which further increases the importance of a possible change of leadership. Show more

The fact that Tim Cook's future as Apple CEO is being discussed at a time when the company is trading close to its all-time high seems paradoxical and yet can be explained. The Financial Times reports that the Board of Directors has recently "intensified" plans for an orderly succession. People familiar with the talks speak of a structured but accelerated process. Although a decision before the publication of the next quarterly figures at the end of January is considered unlikely, a change in the coming year cannot be ruled out.

Cook's departure would be the most significant change in leadership since the departure of Steve Jobs in 2011, when Cook took over at a time when Apple had to reinvent itself. Now the company is once again at a strategic crossroads.

The figures at Apple are right, but that's obviously not all. Google

The rise of a system architect

Tim Cook joined Apple in 1998 as Senior Vice President for Operations. A technocrat who recognized early on that efficiency can be a competitive advantage. Under his leadership, one of the closest and most productive supplier networks in the electronics industry was created. Over the years, this network made Apple almost unbeatable in terms of scaling and quality assurance.

The price for this efficiency, however, was a structural dependence on China. At a time of geopolitical tensions, this dependence seems increasingly risky to many observers. Apple has begun to take countermeasures and is relocating parts of its production to India.

Candidate in focus: John Ternus

John Ternus, Head of Hardware Development, is currently seen as the most promising successor. Ternus stands for the era of Apple Silicon chips, which made the company more technologically independent and set new performance standards. His promotion would be a signal of technical continuity and an attempt to focus the company more strongly on future technologies.

Apple itself remains silent on the speculation, but in the industry Ternus is considered to be well connected internally and not very vulnerable externally. An engineer with management experience, but without the publicly polarizing profile of previous tech icons.

John Ternus is currently regarded as the most promising candidate for a possible successor to Tim Cook. Apple

Missed opportunities in the AI race

Despite impressive financial figures, Apple is under strategic pressure. The global hype surrounding artificial intelligence has led competitors such as Nvidia and Microsoft to record valuations. Apple, on the other hand, is considered to be late and too hesitant in this field. Although the company is working on integrating AI into its devices, analysts criticize the lack of clout and transparency.

This dynamic underlines the urgency of a clear strategy for the future. A change of leadership could pave the way for more radical decisions. Or, in the worst case, create new uncertainties.