They are annoying! Wasps are constantly buzzing around us, wanting our grilled sausage and ice cream. Why do wasps seem so aggressive at the moment? A scientist can explain it.

No time? blue News summarizes for you As the summer progresses, more and more wasps appear and annoy us.

The wasps' diet includes sugar juices and nectar - and that's what we humans offer them.

"Wasps are generally not aggressive, and neither are bees," says Giovanni Galizia, Professor of Neurobiology and Zoology at the University of Konstanz. Show more

Many people don't like wasps, but for most of the year they give us little cause for alarm. This changes in the course of the summer: wasps become annoying.

Why do wasps seem so aggressive now?

"Wasps are generally not aggressive, and neither are bees," says Giovanni Galizia, Professor of Neurobiology and Zoology at the University of Konstanz. "Both sting when they feel disturbed and threatened. For example, if you move too hectically, so that they think there is an enemy." But both bees and wasps actually avoid conflict, according to Galizia.

So why do wasps fly towards us?

The wasps' diet includes sugar juices and nectar - and that's what we humans offer them. We generously place cakes on the patio table, put sausages on the barbecue and hold ice cream in our hands. For the wasps, this is an invitation to eat, even if humans see it differently.

"They are also looking for protein for their brood," adds Galizia. This can be found in cheese, for example. "They also look for dead insects or small pieces of meat." But wasps can also scrape off some meat from larger dead animals. "That makes them unpleasant for us, because when we have a barbecue and there's meat and sausage lying around, it's a wonderful source of protein. Of course they fly to it."

How is it that wasps feel threatened by us?

We may see ourselves as being on the defensive when we encounter wasps, but from the insects' point of view it's different. People wave their arms and make frantic movements. Wasps are therefore struck or cornered - so their reaction is understandable if you put yourself in the position of the small animals confronted by large humans.

According to the German Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (Nabu), a popular defense measure, blowing at the animals, has exactly the opposite effect: the carbon dioxide in the air they breathe acts like an alarm signal for wasps. Even the most dangerous scenario for humans is an attack for wasps: "If we accidentally put them in our mouths with a piece of sausage, then we have caught them," explains researcher Galizia. "So we have attacked the wasps and they sting." Stings in the mouth or throat can be life-threatening for humans, as the swelling of the mucous membranes can lead to breathing difficulties.

What should you do instead? Cover food well and stay cool, advises Nabu. Of course, this is easier said than done, but perhaps it will help to realize that the animals are afraid of us the next time you come into contact with them.

Why are we seeing so many wasps at the moment?

Galizia explains that this corresponds to their life cycle. The wasps' peak season begins in June, and there are even more in August and September.

By then, the animals are already preparing for the new season: "The queen has to feed well for next year. The time when we celebrate our festivals outdoors is therefore also the time when wasps are looking for food."

How do you distinguish wasps from bees and bumblebees?

Do you feel the same way? You see something black-brown-yellow buzzing and get excited. But not every flying insect colored like this is a wasp. "Bees tend to be darker and not as bright yellow as wasps," explains Galizia. "Wasps are also narrower and have a pronounced wasp waist. At a glance, the bee looks like it has one body part and the wasp has a front and a back."

There is also a difference in the head: the wasp's bright yellow head has a black dot, while the bee's head is "rather brown". However, both are particularly easy to spot at their flight destination: Bees, which incidentally also include bumblebees, don't care about humans and they don't consciously come to the table. "They are not carnivores, they get all their protein from pollen," says Galizia.

Incidentally, it is also good to know what hoverflies are. They look similar to wasps, but are completely harmless. They can't even sting. "A hoverfly hovers. If an insect stays still in the air for longer, it's not a wasp or a bee. They would fall down," explains Galizia.

A wasp would sometimes hover for a very short time. "But when a wasp goes to a feeding site, it always moves forwards, backwards, left, right. The hoverfly really stands still in the air."