Access to Zurich Airport will be restricted over the next four weekends. sda

Access to Zurich Airport by train will be restricted over the next four weekends. SBB is carrying out maintenance work and replacing eight points.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Zurich Airport will not be able to operate via the airport railway station until February 10 from Friday evening, 11 p.m., until the start of operations on Monday morning.

The reason for this is construction work.

SBB recommends that all travelers check the connections in the online timetable or in the SBB app before each journey. Show more

Due to the construction work, the long-distance lines and numerous Zurich S-Bahn trains will not be able to run via the airport station on weekends until February 10 from Friday evening, 11 p.m., until the start of operations on Monday morning, as SBB and the airport announced on Monday.

🚧Wegen Bauarbeiten in Zürich Flughafen ist der Zugverkehr vom 17. Januar bis 10. Februar 2025 an 4 Wochenenden eingeschränkt. Es gibt Zugausfälle und geänderte Fahrzeiten. Die SBB empfiehlt, vor jeder Reise den Online-Fahrplan zu nutzen. Mehr Infos:https://t.co/UmjGvWJwzp — RailService SBB CFF FFS (@RailService) January 13, 2025

Access to the airport from Zurich Main Station/Oerlikon and from Winterthur/Eastern Switzerland will be limited on these weekends. Replacement trains will be organized. However, a travel time extension of up to 20 minutes must be expected.

SBB recommends that all travelers check the connections in the online timetable or in the SBB app before each journey. Travelers with early departures in particular are advised to plan their journey carefully.