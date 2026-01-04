Trends 2026 Labubus were already trending in 2025 - but cuteness will remain in vogue in 2026. Image: Annette Riedl/dpa Pinterest recognizes circus flair as an interior design trend in 2026. Image: Peter Gercke/dpa According to the social platforms, cabbage could become a food trend in 2026. Image: Patrick Pleul/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa-tmn According to experts, the 2026 trends include the "Joy of Missing out" (Jomo). Instead, holidaymakers are looking for peace and quiet. Image: Clara Margais/dpa Trends 2026 Labubus were already trending in 2025 - but cuteness will remain in vogue in 2026. Image: Annette Riedl/dpa Pinterest recognizes circus flair as an interior design trend in 2026. Image: Peter Gercke/dpa According to the social platforms, cabbage could become a food trend in 2026. Image: Patrick Pleul/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa-tmn According to experts, the 2026 trends include the "Joy of Missing out" (Jomo). Instead, holidaymakers are looking for peace and quiet. Image: Clara Margais/dpa

Trends come and trends go - and this year is no exception. What food will be popular, where will hipsters travel and how will trendsetters paint their ceilings? An attempt at forecasting.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you What trends are predicted for 2026 in the areas of travel, leisure, living, cuisine and fashion? An overview. Show more

There will be hundreds of them - big and small. Some will only appeal to the young. There will be some that haven't even been announced yet: Trends this year. Here are five promising candidates that are currently emerging or could be here to stay in 2026:

Missing out on something deliberately

Do you still have Fomo (short for "Fear of Missing out"), i.e. the fear of missing out on something? As attitudes to life change, there is now a trend towards the joy of missing out. The so-called Joy of Missing out (Jomo). It serves various aspects, such as digital detox (putting your cell phone away or, even better, switching it off) or consciously allowing yourself time out in an analog way.

For the travel magazine "Merian", Jomo celebrates the travel trend of "consciously missing out and actively doing nothing. Instead of an eventful itinerary, holidaymakers are deliberately seeking out places with few attractions", such as a secluded cabin in the forest or a quiet village by the sea.

Peace and quiet in white

Less excitement, more tranquillity - this desired attitude to life is also reflected in other trends. White, a non-color of all things, is the "color of the year 2026" according to the American color institution Pantone. More precisely, according to Pantone, the chosen shade is a "billowing white" that is "a quiet breath of calm and peace in a noisy world".

Every year for around a quarter of a century, Pantone has commissioned trend scouts to analyze social developments in order to select a color of the year on this basis. Although Pantone is only one of many companies that derive a color from trends, it is precisely this choice that many creative people around the world adopt for their fashion, furnishings and all kinds of other products.

But the trend experts for the NCS color system also follow suit: One of the company's four color palettes selected as trendy for 2026 and beyond consists of soft whites, beiges and browns, titled "Quietude" for inner peace.

Dopamine Decor

No trend without a counter-trend, say trend experts. It's the same with furnishings: bright colors, cute decorations and even toys on the shelves have been in vogue since before the Labubu hype of 2025. Cute is the new hygge - the beloved coziness is complemented by cuteness.

Incidentally, it's not just the particularly young trendsetters who are taking part in this development. Pinterest is specifically calling out circus flair as a home trend - "thanks to boomers and millennials". These generations, at least on the platform, are particularly interested in striped ceilings, circus decorations and vintage fair elements.

Even if this nuance is new, joyful furnishings are a trend that has been around for some time. Overarching dopamine decor is about creating a positive environment that releases happiness hormones (e.g. dopamine). How does this work? Bright color accents, fun and cute pieces. What fills the heart.

Trend vegetable cabbage

If you are currently looking for trending vegetables on social platforms, cabbage is the new (old) star in the kitchen sky. According to Pinterest analyses, food inspirations with cabbage are being searched for with a strong upward trend, with cabbage dumplings, sauerkraut and cabbage roulade soup being the most popular. And those who like it particularly fancy can try a kimchi martini.

According to the German Fruit and Vegetable Association, every German eats 8.5 kilograms of red or white cabbage a year - and the trend is rising. Cabbage is affordable, regional and full of vitamins.

Perfume layering

A growing trend in the beauty scene is perfume layering. This involves combining several fragrances to create a personal signature fragrance that reflects the personality or mood of the wearer.

Influencers try to explain online how to create your own fragrance profile. Of course, they also use their own brands.

The fashion magazine "Vogue" recommends experimentation. But you have to think about it and not spray all the fragrances you have at home on top of each other. Heavier fragrances should be worn before lighter ones.

Supermarket safari

A visit to the supermarket has always been part of many people's vacation experience. But at the latest when something is given its own name, you can also talk about a trend - voilà. According to travel magazine "Merian", the "supermarket safari" is one of the 2026 trends.

Local specialties and unknown tastes are a great way to "experience" a country's culture. "Whether American sweets, Japanese snack vending machines or Italian pasta shelves - this travel trend combines culinary curiosity with authentic insights," says Merian.

Gig tripping

Another travel and leisure trend is "event tourism": the primary reason for a trip is not the vacation itself, but a local event, such as the World Cup, an art event or a concert.

Or it's about "skillcation": trying things out and learning - such as pottery in Morocco, painting in France or cooking in Italy.

Incidentally, "Lonely Planet" considers Belgrade to be Europe's "ultimate nightlife destination" for 2026. "Explore the legendary nightlife" is the motto for the Serbian capital.