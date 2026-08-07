In a power struggle between the government and the church in Armenia, the head of the Orthodox Church, Karekin II, has been brought to trial—an unprecedented event in the former Soviet republics.

The Catholicos and several co-defendant bishops appeared in person at the first court hearing in Etchmiadzin, near the capital Yerevan, according to reporters.

This comes against the backdrop of a long-standing dispute with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, whose pro-European government was re-elected in June with an absolute majority.

The indictment accuses Karekin of defying the ruling of a secular court, which demands the reinstatement of a deposed bishop loyal to Pashinyan. If the church leader continues to refuse, he faces up to two years in prison. The court recorded the defendant’s personal information in a closed session and then adjourned for the day, according to a court spokesperson.

Discontent Over Charges Against the Catholicos

The Orthodox Churches in Armenia and Georgia in the South Caucasus are among the oldest in the world, and their cultural and social influence remains significant to this day. “Summoning our spiritual brother, His Holiness Karekin II, to court is unacceptable and must be condemned,” said another bishop, Aram, according to media reports.

The list of conflicts between the head of the church and Pashinyan is long. Karekin II blames the prime minister for Armenia’s military defeat in the 2020 war against Azerbaijan, as well as for the surrender without a fight of the Armenian-populated region of Nagorno-Karabakh in 2023.

Government Sees Russian Influence in the Church

Pashinyan calls the church leaders agents of Russian influence, while he seeks to free his country from Moscow’s sphere of influence and steer it toward the EU. He disputes Karekin’s right to lead the church and intends to impose internal reforms on the Orthodox Church. The pro-Russian opposition in the Yerevan parliament has announced that it will closely monitor the process.