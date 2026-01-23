Army Chief Benedikt Roos defended patriotism on Saturday during the National Day celebrations in Zurich. “To me, patriotism means taking responsibility for one’s own homeland,” Roos said.

Here's what it's all about Army Chief Benedikt Roos spoke out in favor of patriotism at the National Day celebration in Zurich.

Currently, Switzerland is under daily attack from cyberattacks, disinformation, and espionage.

In his view, values such as freedom, democracy, and the rule of law must be protected. Summary created with

From time to time, he almost feels as if he has to apologize for his patriotism, Army Chief Benedikt Roos said Saturday at the National Day celebration in Zurich. But patriotism does not mean that Switzerland is better than other countries.

“To me, patriotism means taking responsibility for one’s own homeland,” said the man from Bern to the approximately 1,500 people in the audience at the Stadthausanlage on Lake Zurich. “And we don’t have to apologize for that—quite the contrary.”

Switzerland isn't perfect—it never has been. “We discuss, we argue, and we vote—in Zurich, even on leaf blowers.” People abroad might wonder why we would hold a vote on something like that. But that’s exactly why the country works.

Switzerland is under attack every day

"As we all know, the world around us has changed," he continued. "Switzerland is currently under attack every day—through cyberattacks, disinformation, or espionage." “We must adapt to these threats.” Values such as freedom, democracy, and the rule of law must be protected. “This applies not only to the military, but to all of us.”

Roos, who had traveled directly from his vacation to make his appearance in the midday heat, didn’t just exude military seriousness. He also shared a soldier’s joke: “People from Bern are the best soldiers. If a Bernese man dies on the battlefield, he keeps fighting for two more days until he realizes it.”