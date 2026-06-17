Last year, the Swiss Army found and defused 227 unexploded ordnance. A total of 855 reports of munitions finds were received from the public.

To further encourage the reporting of unexploded ordnance, the Swiss Army pays a reward of up to 100 francs per reported and confirmed piece of potentially particularly dangerous ordnance. (File photo)

Compared to the previous year (1,037), the number of reports thus declined slightly, as the Department of Defense (VBS) announced on Wednesday. In addition to unexploded ordnance, numerous old ammunition parts (1,556) and found ammunition (1,263) were also disposed of properly.

As in recent years, a particularly large number of reports came from the cantons of Bern, Graubünden, and Valais. These regions are not only popular hiking and recreational areas but have also been—and continue to be—military training areas.

The Army further noted that, given the popularity of outdoor activities, there is a possibility of encountering unexploded ordnance or ammunition remnants in nature. These can remain dangerous even years later and must under no circumstances be touched or taken away.

Reward for Reporting Unexploded Ordnance

Suspicious objects should be reported immediately to the police by dialing 117. To ensure reports are recorded quickly and easily, the “Blindgänger” app should be used.

To further encourage the reporting of dangerous finds, the army pays a reward of up to 100 francs per reported and confirmed piece of ammunition deemed particularly dangerous. In 2025, a total of 7,320 francs was paid out in this manner.

In addition to defusing unexploded ordnance, specialists from the Command for Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Mine Clearance (KAMIR) regularly conduct systematic clearance operations in former target and training areas, according to the statement.