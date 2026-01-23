The Swiss Army concluded its security operation on the Bürgenstock on Tuesday. During the conference, there were five airspace violations, and two aircraft had to be escorted.

The Swiss Army secured the airspace over the Bürgenstock and recorded five violations.

The two aircraft were visually identified by the Swiss Air Force and escorted out of the security zone, the Air Force announced on Tuesday.

As is customary for events of this nature, airspace above venues of this scale is closed off. The Air Force is then responsible for maintaining air sovereignty.

The Army’s mission also included logistical support with equipment as well as assistance with setup and teardown. Additional tasks included surveillance operations and the defense against mini-drones as part of self-protection measures. The Army also contributed its capabilities in cyber and NBC defense.

Smooth Cooperation with Civilian Forces

According to the press release, the operation incurred only marginal additional costs. These would be covered by the regular budget of the Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection, and Sports (VBS).

Cooperation with civilian forces proceeded smoothly. The Federal Council had authorized the deployment of up to 2,000 military personnel for this purpose.