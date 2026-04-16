The cantonal police and Mendrisio municipal police were deployed, along with rescue workers, specialists and the fire department. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone

Around 100 people were evacuated on Thursday evening following an ammonia leak in a company building in Stabio TI. Five had to go to hospital for a check-up, as the Ticino police announced during the night.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ammonia leaked from a company building in Stabio TI on Thursday evening.

Around 100 people were evacuated.

According to the police, five people had to go to hospital for a check-up.

The leak is believed to have been caused by a broken pipe.

The exact cause of the burst pipe is the subject of ongoing investigations. Show more

The leak occurred shortly after 9 p.m. and was caused by a broken pipe, according to the statement. The exact cause of the burst pipe is the subject of ongoing investigations. As a result of the leak, the emergency procedure was immediately triggered and, in addition to the affected business, neighboring buildings were also evacuated.

The cantonal police and Mendrisio municipal police were deployed, as well as emergency services, specialists and the fire department, which brought the leak under control. Via Laveggio was temporarily closed.

The population was informed in the evening via Alertswiss and asked to close windows and doors and switch off ventilation and air conditioning systems.