In the Italian Alps, around 150 people were stranded at various mountain stations due to weather-related cable car failures. Rescue teams brought the winter sports enthusiasts safely back down to the valley.

In the Italian Alps, around 150 people were stuck for hours at various mountain stations due to weather-related cable car failures. In the Alagna Valsesia ski resort in Piedmont on the border with Switzerland, the lifts were down due to strong winds, according to the mountain rescue service. In several rescue operations, all winter sports enthusiasts were gradually brought back down to the valley safely.

Due to the difficult weather conditions, rescues were difficult in many places, as the mountain rescue service also reported. The rescue teams used snow groomers to reach some mountain stations. As there was not enough snow in several places, the rescue teams went on foot to the stranded skiers and hikers to accompany them back down to the valley.

