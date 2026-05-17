Fraudsters pretend to be fake police officers. Gemini @blueNews

Since Friday, the Fribourg cantonal police have registered around 30 attempts at fraud by fake police officers. A suspected perpetrator was arrested on Saturday while on the run in Saint-Saphorin in the canton of Vaud, as the Fribourg cantonal police announced on Sunday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In detail, there were 25 attempts and three completed cases of fraud, it said. The total loss amounts to around 10,000 francs as well as stolen jewelry.

The cantonal police described the fact that the fraudsters used spoofing to misuse the official telephone number of the Operations and Alarm Center in order to deceive victims and ask them to hand over money or valuables as "particularly worrying".

Around 30 fake police officers have hit the canton of Fribourg within two days with their fraud attempts. The cantonal police have now put up posters warning of this danger. Keystone

Following reports of new cases of fraud, the police have launched a manhunt, according to a press release. Near Bulle in the canton of Fribourg, a driver evaded a targeted traffic check and fled. The Vaud cantonal police were able to stop and arrest the driver on Saturday night.

He is a 26-year-old Italian national. He is suspected of being involved in the fraud, it was reported. The Fribourg public prosecutor's office ordered him to be remanded in custody.