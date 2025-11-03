Around 2000 construction workers demonstrated in Geneva on Monday for better working conditions. Keystone

Several thousand construction workers continued their protests in French-speaking Switzerland on Monday for a new collective labor agreement and against excessive working hours.

From 7.30 a.m. on Monday morning, horns, whistles and drums could be heard on Place Lise-Girardin in Geneva. "We have come to protect our rights and maintain good working conditions," a bricklayer told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

The construction workers closed the Mont Blanc bridge in Geneva for a short time to make it clear that without their work, the bridge would not exist. According to an estimate by the Geneva police, at least 2000 demonstrators were present at the rally in Geneva.

The Geneva bricklayers swapped their helmets for a white cap with the word "strike" and marched through the city. "The bricklayers show their teeth" was written on one of the banners and on another: "Construction sites at a standstill, for correct working hours".

Construction sites at a standstill

In Lausanne, the Vaud construction workers, joined by colleagues from Valais, set off in the early afternoon. Between 3000 and 4000 people took part in the demonstration, which led from Ouchy to Place de la Riponne, according to counts by Keystone-SDA and the police.

Construction sites in other French-speaking cantons also went on strike on Monday. Around 350 bricklayers were on strike in Neuchâtel, the canton of Jura and the Bernese Jura.

On the Fribourg side, 250 construction workers gathered at various meeting points throughout the canton: "This mobilization is a success," said François Clément from Unia Fribourg. According to Unia, 80 percent of construction sites in the region were at a standstill.

Tough negotiations on working hours

The current national collective agreement (LMV) - the collective labor agreement for the main construction industry - affects around 80,000 employees. It expires at the end of the year and must be renegotiated between the trade unions and the SBV. No agreement was reached in the first five rounds of negotiations.

Among other things, the unions are demanding shorter working hours that are compatible with family life. The SBV wants to stick to a working week of 40.5 hours and flexible working hours so that construction sites can compensate for lost working hours due to weather conditions, for example. The trade unions criticize that this would mean that employees would also have to work on Saturdays, whereas the SBV assures that this would only occur in exceptional cases.

Further work stoppages are to follow in the coming weeks, on November 7 in north-western Switzerland and on November 14 in Zurich and other German-speaking regions.