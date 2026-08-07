In the western Turkish city of Çanakkale, the head of a pest control company and a homeowner were arrested after a 9-year-old boy died in a neighboring apartment from suspected pesticide poisoning.

ARCHIVE – A Turkish flag flutters in the wind against a blue sky, while a second flag hangs rolled up next to it. Photo: Anna Ross/dpa

According to the state-run news agency Anadolu, the father found the child and his mother unconscious in their apartment on Wednesday and took them to the hospital. The mother remains in the hospital receiving treatment, while the son has died.

Anadolu cites the use of pesticides in the neighboring apartment as a possible cause of death. Another employee of the pest control company was released after being temporarily detained.

The Death of a German Family

Pesticides are frequently used in Turkey to combat bed bugs or other insect infestations in private homes, but the use of these chemicals is officially strictly regulated. The case of a family of four from Germany who were poisoned in their hotel during a visit to Istanbul last year and died shortly thereafter sparked a debate about regulatory oversight in this industry.

The family and the doctors at the hospital they went to initially assumed it was food poisoning. Shortly thereafter, the 27-year-old mother and her children, aged three and five, died. After several days in the intensive care unit, the 38-year-old father also died. A forensic report later determined that the cause of death was poisoning by the pesticide aluminum phosphide.

Research: More than 30 cases of poisoning in the past four years

In late June, an Istanbul court sentenced the hotel operator and the pest control workers, among others, to long prison terms for “willful negligent homicide.” During the trial, the family’s attorney had argued that a severe sentence in this case should also prompt government officials to take serious action and implement stricter oversight of such companies.

The Public Health Department is responsible for inspecting the companies and certificates. A ZDF investigation reported more than 30 suspected cases of food poisoning over the past four years, most of which have not yet been addressed through legal proceedings.