Police officers and officials from the anti-corruption agency go to the official residence of suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol to once again execute an arrest warrant against Yoon in connection with his brief declaration of martial law. Bild: Keystone

He did not appear before the Constitutional Court - now South Korea's suspended President Yoon was to be arrested again. But there were problems.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Police officers and employees of the anti-corruption authority (CIO) in South Korea wanted to arrest suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol again.

The military security service is guarding the residence and prevented access with a barricade.

An arrest attempt had already failed a week ago. Show more

Police officers and employees of the anti-corruption authority (CIO) in South Korea have once again attempted to gain access to the residence of suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol with a massive contingent. This was reported by South Korea's official news agency Yonhap. Numerous supporters of Yoon also gathered in front of the house in the early morning (local time).

The Constitutional Court had previously postponed the first hearing in the impeachment proceedings against Yoon because he was not present. The 64-year-old said through his lawyer that he had not appeared due to security concerns. Yoon is in his residence, which is protected by high walls and a barbed wire fence.

Not the first attempt to arrest Yoon

According to the report, Yoon was to be arrested, but the forces were confronted by military security who guarded the residence and prevented access with a barricade. The Ministry of Defense previously denied that the military unit had authorized access. An arrest attempt had already failed a week ago.

After Yoon Suk Yeol briefly declared martial law on December 3 in the course of a budget dispute with the opposition, parliament voted to impeach him. The Constitutional Court will now review this decision in the coming weeks. In addition to the current impeachment proceedings, the CIO is investigating the former public prosecutor for abuse of power and sedition.