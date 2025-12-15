The fatal shooting took place on the campus of Brown University. Kimberlee Kruesi/AP/dpa

After fatal shootings at the renowned Brown University in the US state of Rhode Island, the police are facing a turning point: the arrested person is said to be innocent - the search for the perpetrator continues.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The person arrested after the deadly shooting at Brown University in Rhode Island is expected to be released as new evidence points to a different lead.

Authorities emphasize that despite an ongoing investigation and increased police presence, there is no acute danger to the people of Providence.

The perpetrator remains a fugitive, the motive remains unclear and police are appealing for information, particularly video footage. Show more

After fatal shootings at an elite university in the US state of Rhode Island, the person recently arrested is to be released from custody. The evidence points in a different direction after further investigation, said Attorney General Peter F. Neronha at a press conference in the evening (local time). The mayor of the city of Providence, Brett Smiley, stated that the person should be released shortly.

"We know this will likely cause new fears in our community," Smiley said. However, it is still assumed that there is no danger to the people of Providence. There will still be an increased police presence in the city and on campus.

He asked for information such as videos of the incident. "Our investigation into this terrible crime is ongoing."

Motive still unclear

A gunman killed two students and injured several others at Brown University on Saturday.

Late on Saturday evening (local time), the police initially released a video showing a person dressed in black. The face was unrecognizable. The suspected shooter had left the university campus on foot and then fled for hours - his motive is still unclear. Among the more than 400 police officers on duty were also members of the FBI.

Investigators then announced on Sunday morning that one person had been taken into custody.