The Ministry of the Interior reports that 145 people were attacked with needles during the Fête de la Musique in France.

Coordinated attacks? During this year's event, there were 145 pinprick attacks across the country.

Twelve arrests were made in this context. Corresponding toxicological investigations are underway. Show more

The French police have arrested twelve suspects after 145 people reported needle attacks during the annual street music festival Fête de la Musique, the authorities announced yesterday, Sunday, according to the AFP news agency.

On Saturday night, June 21, millions of people flocked to the streets across France to celebrate the festival, with authorities speaking of "unprecedented crowds" in Paris.

Ahead of the event, posts on social media had already called for women to be targeted during the celebrations.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, 145 victims across the country reported being stabbed with needles. In Paris, 13 cases were reported. The authorities did not comment on whether these were so-called needle stabs with knockout drops such as Rohypnol or GHB.

These are used by assailants to confuse or render victims unconscious, making them vulnerable to sexual assault.

370 arrests - 12 for possible needle sticks

"Some victims were taken to hospital for toxicology tests," explained the ministry. An investigation was launched in Paris after three people, including a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man, reported being stabbed in separate incidents in Paris. All three felt unwell.

Among the 12 arrested were four people in the southwestern city of Angoulême suspected of targeting about 50 victims, a police source said. Apart from these suspects, more than 370 people were arrested on various charges during the festival, including nearly 90 in Paris.

Fourteen participants in the festivities were seriously injured, including a 17-year-old who was hospitalized after he was found sitting in the street with stab wounds to his lower abdomen. Paris police prefect Laurent Nuñez said that "no serious incident has been reported".

