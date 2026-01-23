Three major fires are raging around the city of Spokane in the northwestern United States. Authorities are calling it the worst natural disaster in the region's history. Arson is suspected.

Here's what it's all about Following the devastating wildfires in the U.S. state of Washington, the suspected arsonist is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday for an arraignment.

The 37-year-old is accused of maliciously starting the so-called Old Trails Fire in Spokane County.

Court documents apparently show that the suspected arsonist came under the authorities' scrutiny in connection with two other arson investigations involving fires last summer. Summary created with

Following the devastating wildfires in the state of Washington, the man suspected of starting the fires is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday for his arraignment. The 37-year-old is accused of maliciously starting the so-called Old Trails Fire in Spokane County.

Following his arrest on Monday (local time), the man, who has a criminal record, appeared in court for the first time on Tuesday. The arraignment was set for Thursday. The suspect is expected to respond to the charges at that time. Eyewitnesses had seen the man near the scene of the fire. According to police, he was carrying matches and a gas lighter.

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Court documents show, according to a BBC report that the man came under scrutiny by authorities in connection with two other arson investigations involving fires last summer. However, no charges were ever filed against him. The suspected arsonist is said to be from Spokane and has already been convicted of manslaughter, the BBC quoted a sheriff as saying.

Entire residential areas devastated

For days, several fires have been raging in the eastern part of the state, in and around Spokane, devastating entire residential areas. According to official reports, more than 700 homes and other buildings have burned down there. The devastating fires have spread across an area of just under 42 square kilometers. At times, more than 65,000 people were ordered to evacuate their homes. However, no injuries or fatalities have been reported so far, officials said.

U.S. President Donald Trump pledged federal disaster relief to the region on Tuesday (local time). Washington Governor Bob Ferguson welcomed this move to provide financial assistance to those affected. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is on the ground.

Thousands of firefighters have been battling numerous wildfires in Washington and Oregon for weeks. Help has arrived from other parts of the U.S., including California. California Governor Gavin Newsom pledged to send additional personnel and fire trucks.

Canada is also reporting hundreds of fires

Canada is once again battling major wildfires. According to the Canadian government, there are currently more than 700 fires spread across the world’s second-largest country. Dozens of them could not initially be brought under control. Several areas had to be evacuated, and roads and highways were closed.