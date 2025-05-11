Unknown people set the ball rolling - the mayor is furious. Bild: dpa

A traffic circle in Detmold is adorned with a spherical work of art. After a storm destroyed the suspensions, unknown persons set the ball rolling last night. It has now been recovered.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Unknown persons have loosened a huge spherical work of art on a traffic circle in Detmold.

The four-metre ball rolled into a ditch after about 50 meters.

A street lamp and a traffic sign were damaged. Show more

Unknown persons have detached a huge spherical work of art from a traffic circle in Detmold and rolled it down a sloping road. According to the town council, the red ball has now been recovered ten hours after the incident by the Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) and transported to the town's building yard.

During the night, the four-metre ball rolled about 50 meters into a ditch, according to the police in Detmold. A street lamp and a traffic sign were damaged. "This is an outrageous intrusion into road traffic that could have had the worst consequences," said the mayor indignantly.

Unknown persons opened the construction fence during the night

The two-ton sphere normally adorns a traffic circle. The suspensions were torn in two places after a storm at the beginning of April. As a result, the ball was placed in the gravel bed of the traffic circle and also provisionally secured with lashing straps, chains and a construction fence. As it was not possible to create a new suspension in the short term, the city decided to remove the ball in the last week of April using special transportation.

However, according to initial findings by the police, unknown persons opened the construction fence during the night and deliberately loosened the anchoring of the ball. They are now being investigated for dangerous interference with road traffic and damage to property.