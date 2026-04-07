Crew of lunar mission "Artemis 2" celebrates records - Gallery Commander Reid Wiseman takes a look at our planet. Image: KEYSTONE The moon - from the perspective of the "Artemis 2" crew. Image: dpa This is how the crew saw the Earth. Image: KEYSTONE The crew flew around the moon. Image: dpa The "Artemis 2" crew has traveled further away from Earth than humans ever have before. Image: dpa Crew of lunar mission "Artemis 2" celebrates records - Gallery Commander Reid Wiseman takes a look at our planet. Image: KEYSTONE The moon - from the perspective of the "Artemis 2" crew. Image: dpa This is how the crew saw the Earth. Image: KEYSTONE The crew flew around the moon. Image: dpa The "Artemis 2" crew has traveled further away from Earth than humans ever have before. Image: dpa

Highlight halfway through the mission: the "Artemis 2" crew moves further away from Earth than ever before. Moon Day brings dozens of highlights for the crew - and a special invitation.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you 406,771 kilometers from Earth: Artemis 2 breaks the record set by the Apollo 13 mission in 1970.

"We were very busy here and it was actually very nice": the crew had no contact with Earth for 40 minutes.

"It's really hard to describe": the crew observed a solar eclipse. Show more

The crew of the "Artemis 2" moon mission went further away from Earth than anyone has ever been before. With their "Orion" capsule, the four astronauts broke the record set in 1970 by the "Apollo 13" mission of around 400.171 kilometers, according to the US space agency NASA. At the furthest point, they were around 406.771 kilometers away from Earth.

With their mission, they also wanted to honor all their predecessors in manned space flight, said Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen. "We choose this moment to challenge this generation and the next to make sure this record doesn't last long." The control center congratulated the four astronauts.

US President Trump celebrates astronauts as "modern pioneers"

A few hours later, US President Donald Trump also congratulated the crew in a live broadcast - and invited them to a reception at the White House after they landed on Earth. "I look forward to seeing you in the Oval Office," said Trump. "As you know, I've been pretty busy lately too, but we'll find the time."

On this occasion, he will also ask them for their signatures, Trump continued. He does not do this often - "but you are really something very special". Trump described the astronauts as "modern pioneers".

In addition to the distance record to Earth, the crew - consisting of Hansen and the US astronauts Christina Koch, Victor Glover and Reid Wiseman - also flew closer to the moon on the 6th flight day than at any other time during their mission. The four astronauts in the "Orion" capsule approached the Earth's satellite at a distance of around 6545 kilometers. A landing was not planned for this mission.

Seeing things that no human has ever seen before

During their flight around the moon, the astronauts observed the celestial body particularly closely for around seven hours. On the far side of the moon in particular, they were able to see things that no human had ever seen with their own eyes before, partly due to the solar conditions.

As expected, it was not possible for the astronauts to communicate with the control center on Earth for around 40 minutes. "I said a little prayer, but then I had to carry on," commented Glover in response to a question from US President Trump.

"We've been very busy here and it's actually been very nice." Among other things, they celebrated with Canadian maple cookies. But it was also good to hear from the earth again afterwards, Koch said. "In the end, we always choose Earth. We will always choose each other."

"20 new superlatives" for solar eclipse in space

Towards the end of the flyby of the moon, the astronauts - wearing special glasses - were even able to observe a solar eclipse in which the sun disappeared behind the moon from the perspective of "Orion".

"It's still completely unreal," commented Glover. "Wow, it's incredible." Humans are probably not yet evolved to see something like that. "It's really hard to describe. It's unbelievable." Wiseman asked the control center for "20 new superlatives."

The four astronauts are the first humans near the moon in more than 50 years. On Thursday night (CEST), they lifted off from the Cape Canaveral spaceport in the US state of Florida aboard the Orion capsule with the Space Launch System rocket system - and are now on their way back to Earth.

After a total of around ten days, they are due to land back on Earth in the Pacific at the end of the week. "We are flying to Earth and are ready to bring you home," said Canadian astronaut Jenni Gibbons at the control center. Koch in the "Orion" capsule, however, said that she was not actually ready to fly home yet.

Flight course resembles a figure eight around the Earth and moon

It is the second flight into space for Glover, Koch and Wiseman, and the first for Hansen. Koch is the first woman on board a NASA moon mission, Glover the first non-white person and Hansen the first Canadian.

The flight of "Artemis 2" resembles a figure of eight around the Earth and the moon. The four astronauts are expected to cover a total of more than 2.3 million kilometers.

The first man on the moon was Neil Armstrong on July 20, 1969. The last person to leave the moon was NASA astronaut Eugene Cernan, who died in 2017, on the Apollo 17 mission in December 1972. The USA is the only country to have put twelve astronauts on the moon with the Apollo missions between 1969 and 1972.