Monday, April 6, 2026, 06:54 a.m.

The four astronauts on the Artemis 2 mission have reached the moon's sphere of influence. "Orion" has arrived at the point where the moon's gravity has a stronger effect on the spacecraft than that of the Earth, according to the US space agency NASA.

"Artemis 2" builds on the experiences of the unmanned "Artemis 1" mission from 2022. The flight path of "Artemis 2" resembles a figure eight around the Earth and the moon. The crew will now fly around the moon and land back on Earth in the ocean on Saturday (CEST).

In the next few hours, the spacecraft will come closest to the moon - around 7,500 kilometers behind the side facing away from Earth. From there, the astronauts will be able to see the Earth and the moon at the same time - and even a solar eclipse, in which the sun disappears behind the moon from the perspective of "Orion".

They will also be able to travel further away from Earth than ever before. The previous record was set by the crew of the Apollo 13 mission in 1970 with around 400,171 kilometers.