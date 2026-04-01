Nasa flies to the moon Artemis 2 crew prepares for landing
Helene Laube
9.4.2026
The Nasa rocket with the Orion spacecraft and three male and one female astronaut on board was launched from Florida to the moon on Wednesday (April 1, local time). On Monday (April 6), the crew of the Artemis 2 mission moved further away from Earth than ever before. All developments in the ticker.
More about the Artemis 2 mission
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Thursday, April 9, 2026, 5:13 a.m.
Artemis 2 crew prepares for landing
The four crew members of the Artemis 2 lunar mission are preparing for their return to Earth. In the meantime, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney congratulated them via a live broadcast: Canada "couldn't be prouder of you", he said.
After being woken up by the song "Under Pressure" by Queen and David Bowie, the crew carried out numerous scientific tests and began stowing equipment, according to the US space agency NASA.
At 5.07pm local time (2.07am CEST on Saturday morning), the crew - consisting of US astronaut Christina Koch, US astronauts Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman and Canadian Jeremy Hansen - is due to touch back down on Earth in the Pacific Ocean off San Diego (California). The weather forecast currently looks good for this, according to Nasa. However, the crew will probably not break a speed record - contrary to what was originally thought - said Nasa manager Rick Henfling.
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Wednesday, April 8, 2026, 4:56 a.m.
Crew makes its way back to Earth
The crew of the "Artemis 2" moon mission is on its way home. Their capsule "Orion" has passed the point at which the Earth's gravity once again has a stronger effect on the spacecraft than that of the moon, according to the US space agency Nasa.
On Saturday night (CEST), the crew - consisting of US astronaut Christina Koch, US astronauts Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman and Canadian Jeremy Hansen - is due to land back on Earth in the Pacific Ocean near San Diego (California).
On the way, the four talked for a few minutes in an audio link with the space travelers currently stationed on the International Space Station (ISS). ISS astronaut Jessica Meir asked her colleague Koch how she had experienced the moon and Earth from the "Orion" perspective. "I not only noticed the beauty of the Earth, but also how much darkness there was around it and that made it even more special."
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Tuesday, April 7, 2026, 4:11 a.m.
Astronauts name moon crater after deceased wife
The four astronauts on the Artemis 2 mission have named a previously nameless lunar crater after the wife of their commander Reid Wiseman. The crater - a "bright spot on the moon" - will from now on be called Carroll Crater, said Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen from the Orion capsule, his voice choked with tears. This was to commemorate the wife of "Artemis 2" commander Reid Wiseman, who died of cancer in 2020 at the age of 46.
The four astronauts then hugged each other - along with Hansen and Wiseman, Christina Koch and Victor Glover. The two daughters of Wiseman and his deceased wife watched the ceremony at the control center in Houston, Texas.
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8:30 p.m.
"Artemis 2" further away from Earth than ever before
The crew of the "Artemis 2" moon mission has traveled further away from Earth than humans ever have before. The four astronauts and their "Orion" capsule broke the record set in 1970 by the "Apollo 13" mission of around 400,171 kilometers, according to the US space agency NASA. Over the next few hours, they are expected to travel even further away from Earth.
On the shoulders of giants... 🧑🏼🚀— NASA (@NASA) April 7, 2026
The Artemis II crew aboard Integrity have officially traveled farther into space than any humans before, passing the record set during Apollo. Our live coverage continues:https://t.co/do2p0Gvxdu
With their mission, they also wanted to honor all their predecessors in manned space flight, said Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen. "We choose this moment to challenge this generation and the next to make sure this record doesn't last long." The control center congratulated the four astronauts.
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Monday, April 6, 2026, 06:54 a.m.
"Artemis 2" reaches the moon's sphere of influence
The four astronauts on the Artemis 2 mission have reached the moon's sphere of influence. "Orion" has arrived at the point where the moon's gravity has a stronger effect on the spacecraft than that of the Earth, according to the US space agency NASA.
"Artemis 2" builds on the experiences of the unmanned "Artemis 1" mission from 2022. The flight path of "Artemis 2" resembles a figure eight around the Earth and the moon. The crew will now fly around the moon and land back on Earth in the ocean on Saturday (CEST).
In the next few hours, the spacecraft will come closest to the moon - around 7,500 kilometers behind the side facing away from Earth. From there, the astronauts will be able to see the Earth and the moon at the same time - and even a solar eclipse, in which the sun disappears behind the moon from the perspective of "Orion".
They will also be able to travel further away from Earth than ever before. The previous record was set by the crew of the Apollo 13 mission in 1970 with around 400,171 kilometers.
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Monday, April 6, 2026, 06:30 a.m.
Astronauts celebrate Easter on the way to the moon
The four astronauts on the Artemis 2 mission also celebrated Easter on their way to the moon. They hid Easter eggs in the "Orion" capsule, which has about as much space as two minivans, said US astronaut Christina Koch. "They were actually dehydrated scrambled eggs, but we were all pretty happy with them."
The four astronauts of the "Artemis 2" crew - Koch and her US colleagues Victor Glover and Reid Wiseman as well as Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen - are the first humans to walk on the moon in more than 50 years. On Thursday night (CEST), they lifted off from the Cape Canaveral spaceport in the US state of Florida on board the "Orion" capsule with the "Space Launch System" rocket system.
The capsule is to fly around the moon and land back on earth in the Pacific Ocean after about ten days.
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07.34 a.m.
Astronauts send photos of Earth
The four astronauts on the "Artemis 2" mission have sent pictures of Earth for the first time. "You look great, you look beautiful," said Nasa astronaut Victor Glover from the "Orion" capsule.
Glover, his US colleagues Christina Koch and Reid Wiseman and the Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen are currently the first humans in more than 50 years on their way to the moon. On Thursday night (CEST), they lifted off from the Cape Canaveral spaceport in the US state of Florida aboard the Orion capsule with the Space Launch System rocket.
Around 24 hours later, they left Earth orbit with a special maneuver. Another 24 hours later, they are now about halfway to the moon. During this time, the astronauts carried out numerous scientific tests and training tasks, among other things.
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8.50 a.m.
Video shows dream launch of Artemis 2
Shortly after 0.30 a.m. Swiss time, Artemis was launched from Cape Canaveral Spaceport in Florida. The video shows the dream launch of the mega rocket, which carried four astronauts on their way to the moon.
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07.10 a.m.
Toilet problem could be solved
The toilet problem has now been resolved: "I am pleased to report that the toilet is operational," said mission control.
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6 o'clock
The crew will soon be able to sleep
Before they go to sleep, the astronauts still have a few tasks to complete, such as stowing their spacesuits and fixing the toilet problems.
The astronauts' sleep is divided into two phases: First, they are to rest for around four hours before waking up to monitor the so-called "perigeum lift maneuver". This maneuver will bring the Orion capsule into a stable orbit from which it will begin its return flight to Earth. The astronauts then have another sleep phase of around four and a half hours ahead of them.
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5.30 a.m.
Approach maneuvers completed
The approach maneuvers have been completed. The crew in the Orion capsule will move away from the upper stage. It will then be set on a course to burn up in the atmosphere over the Pacific Ocean.
The astronauts performed the approach maneuvers with the Orion capsule to test the manual control and procedures for future dockings. The capsule approached the decoupled upper stage of the SLS rocket to test navigation and systems in deep space.
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4.02 a.m.
Orion capsule separates from second rocket stage
The Orion capsule has detached from the rocket's second stage. "I see it, look, yay!" said Victor Glover, the Artemis 2 pilot, pointing to the second stage.
The Orion spacecraft successfully separated from the upper stage of the rocket, and the "proximity operations" test is underway. The Artemis II astronauts are manually piloting Orion similarly to how they would if they were docking with another spacecraft. pic.twitter.com/RWW4RSyaoq— NASA (@NASA) April 2, 2026
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3.40 a.m.
Artemis 2 in high Earth orbit
An engine thrust lasting a good 18 minutes successfully put Artemis 2 into high Earth orbit. Next, the Orion spacecraft will separate from the upper stage of the Space Launch System rocket.
The astronauts will then maneuver Orion close to the upper stage, simulating some of the maneuvers that will be required to dock with lunar landers in the future.
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3.12 p.m.
Trump congratulates - and moves on to the Iran war
US President Donald Trump now begins his televised address in the White House, in which he wants to give an update on the Iran war. He begins by congratulating NASA and the astronauts on the successful launch of the Artemis 2 mission. "That was really something special," said Trump. "They are brave people," he said of the four astronauts. Then he abruptly moves on to the war against Iran.
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2:58 p.m.
The press conference is over.
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2.50 a.m.
Do Americans even know about the moon mission?
Does the public even know that Nasa is sending astronauts to the moon today, asks a journalist. "I would bet that a lot of people know," says Nasa administrator Jared Isaacman. "As the mission progresses, we'll only pique their interest further."
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2.49pm
Observing the lunar eclipse from space
The astronauts on the Artemis 2 mission will apparently be able to observe a lunar eclipse from space. According to Nasa manager Lori Glaze, they will be able to observe the sun's outer atmosphere, known as the corona. "It's going to be a pretty cool and unique opportunity," said Glaze. "We'll get some pictures of it at some point."
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2.45am
Competition mobilizes resources for Nasa
When asked by a French journalist why it took decades for Nasa to launch a manned mission to the moon again, Nasa manager Jared Isaacman says: "If I remember correctly, Nasa's budget during the space race amounted to around 4 to 4.5 percent of the freely available budget - today it is only around 0.25 percent. To be honest, I believe that competition also plays a role here. It's a great way to mobilize a nation's resources and focus on an extremely challenging task - and that's exactly what we did in the 1960s."
"Competition can be a good thing. And we certainly have competition now," Isaacman continues.
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2.38am
"Back in the business of sending people to the moon"
Nasa director Jared Isaacman says: Nasa is "back in the business of sending people to the moon" after 54 years.
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2.28 a.m.
"Control problem" with the toilet
Nasa representative Amit Kshatriya explains that there is a "control problem" with the toilet in the Orion capsule. It will probably take a few hours before the problem is resolved.
"We are just at the beginning," Kshatriya said, adding that the mission's next critical maneuver in orbit will take place as planned and Artemis 2 will "stay in space."
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2.18 pm
Nasa press conference begins
Nasa representatives are now answering questions from the press at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
LIVE: Artemis leaders are discussing the successful launch of NASA's Artemis II mission and the next steps for the astronauts headed on their journey around the Moon. https://t.co/U1Bt9FPNc1— NASA (@NASA) April 2, 2026
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1.43 a.m.
First video footage from orbit
Shortly after the launch, communication between the four astronauts on board the Orion capsule and the control center on Earth was temporarily interrupted. However, the problem was resolved after a short time and communication has been re-established. The first video recordings of the solar panels and the blackness of space are now available.
The crew could hear the voices from the control center, but the employees in the control center could not hear the astronauts, said Nasa boss Jared Isaacman later at a press conference. "We are actively resolving the issue."
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1.35 a.m.
Rocket now in stable orbit
The rocket is now in a stable orbit after the second stage of the Space Launch System rocket ignited for 26 seconds. This raised the lowest point of the elliptical orbit to ensure that the spacecraft does not return to the atmosphere.
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1.30 a.m.
More than 2.3 million kilometers around the moon and Earth
"Artemis 2" builds on the experience of the unmanned "Artemis 1" mission in 2022. On board the "Orion" capsule, the crew - consisting of US astronaut Christina Koch, her US colleagues Victor Glover and Reid Wiseman and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen - will fly around the moon for around ten days before the capsule is due to land back on Earth.
The flight will be like a figure of eight around the Earth and the moon. The four astronauts are expected to cover a total of more than 2.3 million kilometers. At the furthest point, they will be about 370,000 kilometers from Earth, about 7,500 kilometers behind the far side of the moon. From there, they will be able to see the Earth and the moon at the same time - and could travel further away from the Earth than humans ever have before.
For Glover, Koch and Wiseman it is the second flight into space, for Hansen the first. Koch is the first woman on board a NASA moon mission, Glover the first non-white person and Hansen the first Canadian.
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1.02 a.m.
Solar panels successfully deployed
The solar panels that will power the Orion spacecraft and its systems have been successfully deployed.
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0.50 a.m.
Core stage separated
The core stage of Artemis 2, an orange tank with a diameter of 8.4 meters containing four RS-25 main engines, has been separated. The Orion capsule, which is still attached to the second stage, is currently moving in an elliptical orbit.
Over the next hour, the second stage will fire several times to bring Orion into a highly elliptical orbit around the Earth, so that there is enough time to test important systems before setting off for the moon.
For the first time in over 50 years, humans are Moonbound.— NASA (@NASA) April 1, 2026
At 6:35 p.m. EDT (2235 UTC) NASA’s Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft lifted off from the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, sending four astronauts on a planned test flight around the Moon and… pic.twitter.com/v6kaAUV4Iy
The "Orion" capsule will fly mostly fully automatically. For test purposes, however, the astronauts will also have to steer manually from time to time. In addition, they must constantly check all systems and their own health with the help of numerous tests, sensors and measurements, including for scientific research. Their tasks also include taking photos and analyzing the earth and moon.
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0.43 a.m.
"We have a beautiful moonrise ahead of us"
"We have a beautiful moonrise ahead of us, and we're heading straight for it," said Artemis-2 commander Reid Wiseman from the spacecraft as it rockets into the sky.
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0.35 a.m.
Successful launch - Artemis 2 is on its way
The launch of the Artemis 2 lunar mission from the Cape Canaveral spaceport in Florida was a success.
Liftoff.— NASA (@NASA) April 1, 2026
The Artemis II mission launched from @NASAKennedy at 6:35pm ET (2235 UTC), propelling four astronauts on a journey around the Moon.
Artemis II will pave the way for future Moon landings, as well as the next giant leap — astronauts on Mars. pic.twitter.com/ENQA4RTqAc
For the first time in half a century, humans are on board the Orion capsule on their way to the moon: US astronauts Christina Koch, Victor Glover and Reid Wiseman and their Canadian colleague Jeremy Hansen are flying on the mission of the US space agency Nasa.
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0.28 a.m.
Countdown starts again
The countdown is running again. There are still 19 minutes until launch.
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0:30
Trump brags: We're winning everywhere
"We are winning in space, on Earth and everywhere in between - economically, militarily and now beyond the stars," US President Donald Trump commented on the mission on social media even before the launch.
"Tonight at 6:24 P.M. EST, for the first time in over 50 YEARS, America is going back to the Moon! Artemis II, among the most powerful rockets ever built, is launching our Brave Astronauts farther into Deep Space than any human has EVER gone. We are WINNING, in Space, on Earth,… pic.twitter.com/UQ9Od98zdm— The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 1, 2026
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0.22 a.m.
Launch delay
According to Nasa, the launch team has decided to extend the 10-minute launch delay before today's launch to give the engineers time for the final preparations before the launch.
There is a two-hour window in which Artemis 2 can launch, and a new launch date will be set shortly.
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Thursday, April 2, 2026, 0:05 a.m.
Just under 20 minutes to go until launch
The engineers have closed the hatches of the Orion capsule and want to leave the white room. However, there are now problems with a battery in the launch abort system, and it is currently being checked how relevant this is for the launch.
We're going around the Moon. Come watch with us. Artemis II's four-astronaut crew is lifting off from @NASAKennedy on an approximately 10-day mission that will bring us closer to living on the Moon and Mars. The launch window opens at 6:24pm ET (2224 UTC). https://t.co/X27QJejNDt— NASA (@NASA) April 1, 2026
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22.3
Final preparations - astronauts sit in capsule
After the four astronauts have immortalized themselves with autographs on the wall in the so-called White Room at the end of the access to the capsule, they are now sitting in the Orion capsule. There they have strapped themselves into their seats and tested the communications. The engineers also carry out final tests and checks on the seals before they can close the hatch and build up the necessary air pressure. Once it is locked, the astronauts are officially locked in their spacecraft.
However, according to the livestream, there was a problem communicating with the launch abort system, but the countdown continued for now. The engineers tested the system and reported the all-clear, no more problems. The ground station needs it to be able to separate the capsule in an emergency and then send a signal to destroy the rocket if it deviates from its course during the ascent.
The weather also seems to be right. There is an 80 percent chance of a launch. Four engineers are bracing themselves against the hatch to close it, as can be seen in the stream.
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Wednesday, April 1, 2026, 3.55 p.m.
Nasa refuels rocket for first moon flight since Apollo mission
The US space agency Nasa has begun refueling its moon rocket for the first manned flight to the moon in more than half a century. The launch of the Artemis 2 mission with four astronauts.
The tension was high as hydrogen poured into the rocket hours before the scheduled liftoff. The launch had previously been postponed several times due to technical problems. According to NASA, the launch team has to pump more than 700,000 gallons of fuel, the equivalent of around 2.6 million liters, into the Space Launch System rocket on the launch pad before the crew can board.
"It's time to fly," wrote commander Reid Wiseman on Platform X on the eve of the launch. Favorable weather conditions were forecast for the launch.
Nothing but gratitude for the men and women of this great nation. It is time to fly. pic.twitter.com/n1TGuNt7s9— Reid Wiseman (@astro_reid) March 31, 2026
The last time astronauts flew to the moon was in 1972 as part of "Apollo 17".