Artemis 2 crew prepares for landing

Thursday, April 9, 2026, 5:13 a.m.

The four crew members of the Artemis 2 lunar mission are preparing for their return to Earth. In the meantime, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney congratulated them via a live broadcast: Canada "couldn't be prouder of you", he said.

After being woken up by the song "Under Pressure" by Queen and David Bowie, the crew carried out numerous scientific tests and began stowing equipment, according to the US space agency NASA.

The Artemis 2 crew in the Orion spacecraft on the way back to Earth. (April 7, 2026) Image: Keystone/NASA via AP

At 5.07pm local time (2.07am CEST on Saturday morning), the crew - consisting of US astronaut Christina Koch, US astronauts Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman and Canadian Jeremy Hansen - is due to touch back down on Earth in the Pacific Ocean off San Diego (California). The weather forecast currently looks good for this, according to Nasa. However, the crew will probably not break a speed record - contrary to what was originally thought - said Nasa manager Rick Henfling.