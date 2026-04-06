The Orion spacecraft with the moon in the distance. Bild: Uncredited/NASA/AP/dpa

New record set by the crew of the "Artemis 2" moon mission: the four astronauts have traveled further away from Earth than ever before.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The crew of the "Artemis 2" moon mission has set a new record.

The four astronauts were further away from Earth than anyone has ever been before.

In the next few hours, they are to travel even further away from Earth in their "Orion" capsule. Show more

The crew of the "Artemis 2" moon mission has traveled further away from Earth than humans have ever traveled before. With their "Orion" capsule, the four astronauts broke the record set in 1970 by the "Apollo 13" mission of around 400,171 kilometers, according to the US space agency NASA. Over the next few hours, they are expected to travel even further away from Earth.

With their mission, they also wanted to honor all their predecessors in manned space flight, said Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen. "We choose this moment to challenge this generation and the next to make sure this record doesn't last long." The control center congratulated the four astronauts.

The crew - consisting of Americans Christina Koch, Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman and Canadian Jeremy Hansen - lifted off from Cape Canaveral Spaceport in Florida on Thursday night (CEST) aboard the Orion capsule with the Space Launch System rocket. Last night, "Orion" had reached the point where the moon's gravity has a stronger effect on the spacecraft than that of the earth.

Flight path resembles a figure eight around the Earth and moon

It is the second flight into space for Glover, Koch and Wiseman, and the first for Hansen. Koch is the first woman on board a NASA moon mission, Glover the first non-white person and Hansen the first Canadian.

The flight of "Artemis 2" resembles a figure of eight around the Earth and the moon. The four astronauts are expected to cover a total of more than 2.3 million kilometers - and then land back on Earth in the Pacific Ocean.

The first man on the moon was Neil Armstrong on July 20, 1969. The last person to leave the moon was NASA astronaut Eugene Cernan, who died in 2017, on the Apollo 17 mission in December 1972. The USA is the only country to have put twelve astronauts on the moon with the Apollo missions between 1969 and 1972.