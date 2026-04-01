Wednesday, April 8, 2026, 4:56 a.m.

The crew of the Artemis 2 moon mission is on its way home. Their capsule "Orion" has passed the point at which the Earth's gravity once again has a stronger effect on the spacecraft than that of the moon, according to the US space agency NASA.

On Saturday night (CEST), the crew - consisting of US astronaut Christina Koch, US astronauts Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman and Canadian Jeremy Hansen - is due to land back on Earth in the Pacific Ocean near San Diego (California).

The astronauts of the Artemis 2 moon mission have succeeded in taking a picture of the Earth from a perspective never seen before. The photo shows the Earth setting behind the lunar horizon. Image: Keystone/Nasa via AP

On the way, the four talked for a few minutes in an audio link with the space travelers currently stationed on the International Space Station (ISS). ISS astronaut Jessica Meir asked her colleague Koch how she had experienced the moon and Earth from the "Orion" perspective. "I not only noticed the beauty of the Earth, but also how much darkness there was around it and that made it even more special."