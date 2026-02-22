The "Artemis 2" rocket system is to be rolled back into the hangar from the launch pad this week to rectify technical problems. (archive picture) Keystone

The crisis-plagued "Artemis 2" moon mission continues to be delayed. The "Artemis 2" rocket system is to leave its place on the launch platform this week and be rolled back into the hangar for repairs.

Keystone-SDA SDA

NASA has set Tuesday as the earliest date for the rollback at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. However, this would still depend on the weather, the agency announced on Sunday. Nasa is planning several hours for the six-kilometer route.

Nasa boss Jared Isaacman announced on Saturday that there was a problem with the helium supply in one of the rocket stages. To fix the problem, the launch vehicle and the Orion space capsule would have to be brought back to the assembly hall. This means that the launch window planned for March can no longer be met, Isaacman wrote on Platform X.

Whether the launch can possibly take place in April now depends on how quickly the technical problems can be solved, it said on Sunday. The crew of four had previously been released from quarantine.

Will the launch succeed in April?

Nasa had originally planned to launch "Artemis 2" at the beginning of February, but this date had to be postponed due to hydrogen leaks during tests. After a further test run, during which all procedures were tested except for the actual launch, Nasa boss Isaacman only spoke of "great progress" on Friday. The earliest possible launch date for the mission was still given as March 6. The first manned flight to the moon in more than 50 years is still a long way off.

The "Artemis 2" mission is set to take humans to the moon for the first time in more than half a century. US astronaut Christina Koch, US astronauts Victor Glover and Reid Wiseman and their Canadian colleague Jeremy Hansen are to orbit the moon on the approximately ten-day mission. The last time US astronauts were on the moon was in 1972.