The winning design for the mascot is to be chosen by the "Artemis 2" crew - Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen.

In 2026, humans will fly near the moon for the first time in more than half a century. And a mascot designed in Germany could be on board.

A design by 34-year-old Italian Giulia Bona, who lives in Berlin, made it to the final round of 25 finalists from more than 2,600 submissions, as announced by the US space agency Nasa. Her zero-gravity mascot is a small astronaut sitting on the shoulder of a giant.

A zero-gravity mascot is an object that begins to float in a spacecraft as soon as weightlessness sets in after launch - thus visibly demonstrating the new state. According to Nasa, the 24 other selected designs come from the USA, Canada, Colombia, Finland, France, Japan, Peru, Singapore and the UK. Both adults and children took part.

The winning design is to be selected by the "Artemis 2" crew - Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen. The four space travelers are to orbit the moon in the first half of 2026 on a mission lasting around ten days. They would be the first humans near the moon since the astronauts of the Apollo 17 mission set foot on the moon in 1972.

Gagarin probably already had a zero-gravity mascot

It is said that the tradition of the so-called Zero-G-Indicator goes back to Yuri Gagarin, the first man in space. The Soviet cosmonaut is said to have carried a small doll with him on his flight in 1961. Since then, numerous objects, including many stuffed animals, have been in space.

Bona, who works as a freelance science communicator in Berlin, told the German Press Agency that she had read about the campaign on the Internet and spontaneously decided to take part - partly because she had been fascinated by space since her childhood. "I didn't really think I could get this far." After "weeks full of bad ideas", she came up with the design she had submitted: an astronaut sitting on the shoulder of a giant called Orion - the name of NASA's space capsule and, in mythology, a partner of the goddess Artemis, after whom the moon mission is named.

The fact that her design made it to the final round was an "unexpected joy", said Bona. She also thought many of the other designs were great - "but I can't lie: Of course I would love to watch the livestream of the Artemis launch and then see my mascot floating among the astronauts."