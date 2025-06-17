The oil painting treated with AI. The original on the left, the damage shown in the middle, the restored painting on the right. Bild: MIT

Many old paintings are badly damaged and therefore no longer accessible to the public. Repairs are expensive and often take years. Now an artificial intelligence has managed this in just a few hours.

Carsten Dörges

No time? blue News summarizes for you A team of researchers in the USA has managed to restore an oil painting in just a few hours.

With the help of artificial intelligence, the damage was localized and then repaired.

The new method is by no means intended to replace restorers, but merely as an additional tool. Show more

Restoring an old oil painting is a very time-consuming and expensive process, sometimes taking several years. For many museums it is too unprofitable, which is why many works of art gather dust in the cellars.

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) near Boston have tackled this problem and found an astonishing solution, according to the journal Nature.

With the help of artificial intelligence (AI), an oil painting from the late 15th century was processed and after just three and a half hours the painting looked as if it had just been painted.

AI recognized more than 5600 damaged areas.

Mechanical engineer Alex Kachkine was responsible for the restoration. The painting was digitized and the AI located and reconstructed the areas to be repaired. The AI recognized more than 5600 damaged areas.

Kachkine printed the result on a wafer-thin film that was applied to the painting, as Der Spiegel writes. This film was placed precisely over the damaged areas, fixed with a fine layer of varnish and used to cover the existing damage in the correct color.

By no means intended to replace restorers

"There are so many damaged works of art in storage that no one ever gets to see," says Kachkine.

Such techniques are still controversial in the art scene, but the engineer accepts this emerging criticism and wants to provide transparent information. It must be clear that these are digital reconstructions.

The new method should by no means replace restorers, but rather be an additional tool to make works of art accessible to the public again.

