Animal love or gugus? Artist gives concert especially for dogs

Fabienne Berner

27.3.2025

Walking dogs is a thing of the past: In Costa Rica, dogs were able to enjoy an instrumental concert at the weekend. According to their owners, the four-legged friends seemed to enjoy the performance.

27.03.2025, 18:41

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A concert for dogs took place as part of a festival in Costa Rica's capital San José on March 22.
  • The artist Carlos Vargas, known as Tapado, played gentle sounds for the four-legged friends on instruments such as the Hang.
  • Dog owners reported that it was a magical moment and that the animals were able to relax. Some dogs even fell asleep or approached the stage with interest.
