Technology in demand: an Israeli drone over Beirut on May 19. KEYSTONE

Israel's conduct of the war, especially in Gaza, has been widely criticized. Nevertheless, many countries are now interested in the very systems that have been deployed and - as some say - tested there.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Israel overtakes Great Britain and is now the seventh largest arms exporter in the world.

Israel's arms industry is booming - partly because the weapons are war-tested.

The industry is particularly innovative in these areas. Show more

Last year, Israeli defense officials approached the company Massivit to use its unique 3D printers for the production of military drone parts. Managing Director Jossi Asarsar seized the opportunity.

Previously, the Israeli company had focused on Hollywood, producing sets for Disney, DreamWorks and Netflix, among others. Now the opportunity to quickly produce large drone parts for Israel's armed forces instead was too tempting to ignore.

"I stopped thinking about Hollywood backdrops," says Asarsar. "The entertainment industry is a nice customer - defense is a necessity."

Business is booming for Israel's defense sector, despite widespread criticism of the country's actions in the wars in Gaza, against Hezbollah in Lebanon and against Iran. Countries that have vowed to avoid Israeli arms manufacturers are nevertheless quietly placing orders, according to industry representatives.

Weapons sales have more than doubled

And manufacturers can show that their innovations are continually being tested and improved in combat - even if, like Massivit, they had no previous military expertise.

According to the Israeli Ministry of Defense, Israeli arms sales have more than doubled in the past five years, reaching a record value of almost 12 billion Swiss francs in 2024.

The Heron 1 reconnaissance drone manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries LTD (IAI) is presented to the media in Emmen in September 2012. KEYSTONE

Although the ministry has not yet published overall figures for 2025, leading Israeli weapons manufacturers such as Elbit and Israel Aerospace Industries reported double-digit sales growth last year. Missiles, rockets and air defense systems account for more than half of total sales.

According to the Stockholm-based Sipri International Peace Research Institute in March, Israel has now overtaken the UK in terms of its share of global arms exports, making it the seventh largest supplier in the world.

"The world recognizes Israel's strength"

"This tremendous achievement is a direct result of the successes of the (army) and the defense industry," said Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz. "The world recognizes Israel's strength and is seeking a partnership." The Defense Tech Expo in Tel Aviv reflected the growing international interest in Israel's weapons tested in recent conflicts.

However, the trade fair was also accompanied by protests: Demonstrators drew attention to the extensive devastation of the Gaza Strip and the high number of casualties, accusing Israel of using the Palestinian enclave as a testing ground for technology.

Photos of rifles, drones and missile footage at the Defense Tech Expo Israel 2026 Rifles are lifted from display racks, drones hover above exhibition stands and large screens loop footage of missile launches inside the halls of Expo Tel Aviv convention center as it hosts the Defense Tech Expo...



[image or embed] — UK News 🇬🇧 (@news-flows-uk.bsky.social) 17. Februar 2026 um 20:39

Israel denies this and says that the equipment is used solely for the defense of the country and its population. The Gaza war was triggered by a massacre of around 1,200 people on Israeli soil led by the militant Islamist group Hamas.

According to the Hamas-run Ministry of Health in Gaza, more than 72,700 Palestinians have died in the course of the Israeli campaign in the Gaza Strip. Some countries and human rights groups have accused Israel of war crimes.

See which weapons are working in real time

Last year, Spain terminated a purchase contract for anti-tank missiles that were to be supplied to the subsidiary of an Israeli company. Slovenia banned all arms trade with Israel.

Nevertheless, many countries are looking to Israel because they need to dramatically expand their defense capacities due to the spread of global conflicts, but are unable to upgrade their own equipment locally quickly enough, says Seth J. Frantzman from the Washington-based think tank Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

A "Hermes 900" drone from the Elbit company in Rishon Lezion. Archive image: KEYSTONE

They needed weapons that worked and could see in real time that Israel had the appropriate ammunition and systems. Massivit 's sales have skyrocketed since switching to the production of drone parts.

Since the start of the Israeli and US attacks on Iran at the end of February alone, inquiries from interested buyers have increased by 200 percent, says Asarsar. The company's unique 3D printing technology makes it possible to produce large drone parts within days.

Sharp rise in sales for many defense companies

In addition to sales to the Israeli military, Massivit's technology has also attracted interest from the defense and aerospace sectors in Europe, the US, Southeast Asia and India. Business is also going well for other defense companies.

Tomer Malchi, CEO of Asio, for example, reports high demand for "Orion", a smartphone from the company that uses maps, augmented reality and artificial intelligence to help soldiers plan missions and respond to real-time threats on the battlefield.

Orders from the Israeli military have increased by 400 percent since the start of the Gaza war, and Asio recently signed a contract with a major US defense contractor, says Malchi. Talks are also underway with around 20 other countries.

The weapons manufacturer Israel Weapon Industries (IWI) has developed a system called "Arbel" that helps soldiers to fight tactical drones more precisely. It came onto the market in 2024 and is now being used in more than two dozen countries, says IWI Europe boss Semion Dukhan.

Customers include countries that have publicly declared that they do not do business with Israel. However, Dukhan did not want to name names.