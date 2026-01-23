The foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) expressed deep concern over the recent escalation of the conflict between the United States and Iran and called on all parties involved to exercise the utmost restraint. The renewed fighting jeopardizes diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict, according to a joint statement issued by the ministers during their summit in the Philippine capital, Manila.

Hau Khan Sum (left to right), State Secretary of Myanmar; Mohamad Hasan, Foreign Minister of Malaysia; Vijavat Isarabhakdi, Deputy Foreign Minister of Thailand; Bendito dos Santos Freitas, Foreign Minister of East Timor; Dang Hoang Giang, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam; Philippine Foreign Minister Theresa Lazaro; Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan; Bruneian Foreign Minister Prince Abdul Mateen Bolkiah; Cambodia’s Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Sugiono, Thongsavanh Phomvihane, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Laos, and Kao Kim Hourn, Secretary-General of ASEAN, hold hands during a group photo at the opening ceremony of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City, Philippines. Photo: Aaron Favila/AP/dpa

Philippines ASEAN Calls for an Immediate End to the Violence in the Middle East

“We call on all parties involved to exercise the utmost restraint and to avoid any actions that could further escalate the situation,” the document continued. At the same time, the foreign ministers called for a “complete and immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts in the Middle East.”

Foreign Ministers from the U.S., Russia, and China Are Expected

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) comprises eleven countries, including Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore. The Philippines holds the organization's rotating presidency this year.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his counterparts from Russia and China—Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi—have also announced their attendance at the meeting, which will last several days. It was initially unclear whether bilateral talks would also take place.

Call for Unrestricted Passage Through the Strait of Hormuz

Given Asia’s importance to global trade, the ASEAN member states also called in their statement for unimpeded passage through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. They warned against unilateral measures that could disrupt international shipping and called for compliance with international maritime law as well as the protection of seafarers and ships.

At the same time, the ministers warned of the economic consequences of the conflict. The ongoing tensions could have a significant impact on trade, energy and food security, and international supply chains.